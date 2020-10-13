Cedar Enables Patient-First Billing Experience in MyChart With New Epic App Orchard Integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar, a leading patient financial engagement platform, today announced that Cedar Pay, its flagship patient billing solution, is available in the Epic App Orchard. Cedar now helps providers deliver a seamless, personalized billing experience in MyChart while complementing existing staff workflows.

"Novant Health has been leading the charge to design a healthcare experience around the patient for years," said Dr. Hank Capps, senior vice president and chief digital health and engagement officer for Novant Health. "This partnership with Cedar, and its integration into MyChart, is the next step in meeting the needs of our patients. We are excited to offer this seamless, patient-first billing experience and to see that Cedar's capabilities will now be part of the Epic App Orchard."

Cedar engages patients through a frictionless billing experience that is embedded in MyChart using single sign-on. By tailoring in-app messaging and balance resolution workflows – coupled with Cedar Pay's patient-first user interface – the platform enables meaningful self-service engagement, demonstrated by Cedar's 70% digital payment rate among patients. Additionally, Cedar's optimized outbound communications via text, email and paper statements can help reach patients who aren't active MyChart users and drive digital bill pay adoption at scale, as 65% of patients engage with Cedar's electronic bill notifications.

For patient support staff, Cedar's provider tools – including payment processing and analytics features – are seamlessly integrated into Epic.

"At Cedar, we believe that what's good for patients is good for providers," said Arel Lidow, Co-Founder and President of Cedar. "By integrating Cedar's capabilities with Epic's MyChart, patients enjoy a personalized financial journey. We're excited that Cedar is now fully compatible with App Orchard so more patients can benefit from this experience."

Cedar Pay is officially available to all customers in the App Orchard. To learn more and to access the app, please visit AppOrchard.epic.com.

About Cedar:

Recently named the most innovative healthcare tech company of 2020, according to a KLAS survey of 300 healthcare executives, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

Epic, MyChart and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

