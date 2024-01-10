Cedar Honored by Built In and Glassdoor as a Best Place to Work in 2024

Cedar earned placements on Built In's New York Best Places to Work and New York Best Midsize Places to Work lists and was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar , an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, today announced that it has been recognized by both Built In and Glassdoor as one of the best places to work in 2024.

"It's an honor to be included in Built In and Glassdoor's award programs for top workplaces, as these recognitions are reflective of one of our company's core values: Apply a Growth Mindset. Just as we are always trying to improve the patient financial experience, we are always looking for ways to improve our employee experience," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "It's only possible to build a world-class healthcare experience by building a world-class team."

A consistently ranked top tech employer, this is Cedar's fourth consecutive year on Built In's Best Places to Work list. Specifically, Cedar earned a place on New York Best Places to Work and New York Best Midsize Places to Work . Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies of all sizes with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

In addition to market-wide recognition as an employer of choice, this is the first year Cedar has been awarded as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner. The company ranks 31 out of 50 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work U.S. Small and Medium Businesses with a 4.4 out of 5 rating and Culture & Values as the top-rated workplace factor. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Glassdoor has reviews and insights for over 2.6M companies and hundreds of thousands of employers were eligible for this year's lists.

Founded in 2016, Cedar is on a mission to empower individuals to easily and affordably pursue the care they need. As Cedarians work to improve the healthcare experience across the ecosystem—from providers and payers to the people they serve—they are supported by a dynamic and inclusive working environment. Cedar's approach to workplace flexibility empowers employees to choose from three distinct work styles: in-office, remote and hybrid. These adaptable work options reflect Cedar's commitment to the well-being of its employees, clients and partners.

Cedar has also been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers and Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces lists for several years in a row. To learn more about Cedar's mission, visit www.cedar.com . To explore career opportunities at Cedar, visit www.cedar.com/careers .

ABOUT CEDAR

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare financial experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook and YouTube .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com .

ABOUT GLASSDOOR

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com . "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

