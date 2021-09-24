Cedar Park, TX to Become Central Texas Home to Perfect Game Youth Baseball and Softball Tournaments and Activities

Perfect Game announces plans to develop and construct 112-acre, multifaceted, 16-field complex in Cedar Park, Texas. Tweet this

The project is a partnership between Perfect Game, Austin Capital Advisors, and the City of Cedar Park.

"We believe that Cedar Park's leadership shares our vision and goals for not only the games of baseball and softball, but the community as well," Ford said. "This project will benefit the community through the large local economic impact Perfect Game delivers by hosting best-in-class tournaments and related activities that attract hundreds of thousands of families from across the United States."

Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale said, "Economic vitality is one of our City Council's strategic goals, and this partnership with Perfect Game literally hits it out of the park. This project with the leading baseball and softball scouting organization in the country will generate more than $20 million in new net revenue to the City of Cedar Park and will attract an entire new economy that expands employment and business opportunities for decades to come."

"As a local resident in Central Texas myself, I am excited to be the Master Developer of this project. I commend the ability of Cedar Park's leadership to possess the vision and strategic goals to facilitate the many local economic impacts and community related benefits this project will generate for the City of Cedar Park and its community is astounding," said Austin Capital Advisors Principal, Josh Sanders.

Construction of the facility is expected to start June 1, 2022 and be completed by March 1, 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, Perfect Game will provide the city free use of the ball fields for the community, local nonprofits and governmental entities for a minimum of 25 days per year.

Perfect Game hosts more than 8,600 events and more than 300,000 youth baseball and softball games a year. More than 1,600 young athletes have gone on to play Major League Baseball after appearing in Perfect Game events during their amateur years. Since 2003, 13,324 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB first-year, amateur player draft. During the 2021 MLB draft, all 36 players selected on the first day (29 first round picks, one compensation pick and six competitive balance round A picks) played in Perfect Game events, and 95-percent of all players chosen in the 2021 draft are former Perfect Game participants.

Media Contact: Ben Ford, Perfect Game VP National & International Development, [email protected], 319-360-8825

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,324 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2021 Draft, for example, more than 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2021 College World Series, every player on the rosters of national champion Mississippi State and runner-up Vanderbilt had played in a Perfect Game event.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

Related Links

http://www.perfectgame.org

