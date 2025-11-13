PERFECT GAME ENTERS FORTNITE WITH "PERFECT PILLARS"

First-of-Its-Kind Baseball-Themed Experience is Built in Unreal Editor

SANFORD, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced its arrival into the Fortnite universe with the launch of Perfect Pillars, a custom baseball-themed map built in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Perfect Game has arrived in the Fortnite universe with the launch of Perfect Pillars

Perfect Pillars merges competition, teamwork and digital creativity, offering an entirely new way for young athletes and fans to engage with the spirit of the game. The interactive experience also marks the debut of Soldier Sports' new Designer Tank Bat, which is featured throughout gameplay, blending real-world performance with digital play in a groundbreaking collaboration between the two brands.

The initiative represents the first-ever collaboration between a leading amateur baseball organization and Fortnite's creator ecosystem, highlighting the ways in which sports and gaming can come together to connect Gen Z athletes.

"Perfect Game has always been about growing the game and meeting young players where they are," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "With Perfect Pillars, we're merging baseball's competitive energy with one of the most creative digital spaces in the world. It's an entirely new way to experience the game we love, and we're thrilled to partner with Soldier Sports to make it happen."

"Our new Double Wall Designer TANK 3 Bat was completely re-built for power, performance and individuality, the same qualities that shine through in Fortnite's creator community," said Jeff Evans, Founder and CEO of Soldier Sports. "Bringing it to life inside Perfect Pillars is the perfect way to connect with the next generation of athletes and show that the line between physical and digital performance is closer than ever."

Perfect Pillars offers players a fast-paced, team-based environment inspired by baseball fundamentals with challenges and objectives designed around precision, timing and teamwork. The immersive map showcases Soldier Sports' signature design aesthetic while giving players a glimpse of how real-world sports innovation can thrive in virtual worlds. The Perfect Pillars map is available now inside Fortnite.

To play, search for Perfect Pillars in the Fortnite Discover tab or use the island code 1882-9713-1293.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Soldier Sports

What started as a backyard project has become a story of relentless determination, innovation, and family collaboration. Jeff and Tanner Evans, a father-son team, from Omaha, Nebraska, have revolutionized the baseball world with their creation of the TANK baseball bat. Tanner and Jeff spent nearly three years working tirelessly in the evenings to perfect the bat, undergoing 27 design iterations. Alongside three expert bat engineers, they developed a proprietary "7312" Trampoline Metal Blend, creating a bat that delivers unmatched power while maintaining an incredibly light swing. The Name Behind the TANK: Tanner's childhood nickname, "Tank." The Soldier TANK is now The Official Metal Bat of Perfect Game.

A Growing Legacy Building on the success of the TANK, Jeff and Tanner last year launched a USSSA bat for youth players. In a groundbreaking moment, The @baseballbatbros ranked the bat as the #1 USSSA bat on the market, marking another milestone for Soldier Sports. Soldier Sport is now one of if not the fastest-growing baseball brands in the world & is disrupting the industry, challenging established baseball giants, and is poised to lead the market with innovative new bat designs in 2026. www.soldiersports.us / IG: @soldiersports.us

