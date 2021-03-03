Cedar Partners With Hartford HealthCare to Prioritize the Patient Financial Experience

NEW YORK and HARTFORD, Conn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford HealthCare, Connecticut's most comprehensive healthcare system, and Cedar, an innovative patient engagement and financial technology platform, today announced a partnership to improve the online billing experience for patients.

"Every day, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 17,000 people who rely on us for the highest standard of care, from emergency room visits to specialty care, and everything in between," said Cynthia Pugliese, Senior Vice President for Revenue Cycle at Hartford HealthCare. "Our partnership with Cedar will allow us to deliver a consumer-focused payment experience at scale, and reflects our commitment to accountability and innovation when it comes to the holistic patient experience."

Cedar's patient engagement platform offers a seamless, intuitive user experience and enables customized outreach, messaging and bill resolution to patients based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. With Cedar, Hartford HealthCare can enable seamless, patient-first billing through its Epic MyChart patient portal, empowering patients to better manage their financial responsibility while also complementing existing revenue cycle and staff workflows.

"At Cedar, we know that healthcare is complicated, but we firmly believe that payment can — and should — be simple," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "We are looking forward to partnering with an esteemed institution like Hartford HealthCare as they work to enhance their digital strategy. Integrating Cedar directly into Hartford HealthCare's existing Epic EHR system will create a seamless digital bill pay experience for patients, so providers can focus on providing the best possible care for patients."

About Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare is Connecticut's only truly integrated healthcare system. With 33,000 colleagues, $4.3 billion in operating revenue and a medical staff of 4,000 providers, the system offers the full continuum of care with seven acute-care hospitals, the state's longest-running air-ambulance service, behavioral health and rehabilitation services, a physician group and clinical integration organization, skilled-nursing and home health services, and a comprehensive range of services for seniors, including senior-living facilities. To learn more, visit www.hartfordhealthcare.org.

About Cedar

Recently recognized as one of the leading vendors in the patient financial experience space by KLAS, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

