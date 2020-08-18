Cedar Partners With New York Cancer & Blood Specialists to Improve and Personalize the Patient Financial Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading practices in the OneOncology partnership of independent community oncology practices, and Cedar, an innovative patient engagement and financial technology platform, today announced a partnership to enable an improved financial experience for patients.

"Ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is our first priority, and we are committed to providing the best resources for our patients through the entirety of their treatment journey," said Todd O'Connell, Chief Operating Officer of OneOncology & CFO of NYCBS. "Our partnership with Cedar allows us to streamline the often-cumbersome billing process with a personalized platform that is easy and convenient for our patients and their families."

Cedar's patient engagement platform offers a seamless, intuitive user experience and enables customized outreach, messaging and bill resolution to patients based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. Aligned to the NYCBS commitment to provide comprehensive patient-centered care, Cedar's platform has already received positive feedback from hundreds of NYCBS patients, including a patient satisfaction score of over 95%.

"At Cedar, our mission is to enable exceptional patient experiences, and we are always looking to collaborate with innovative healthcare providers who share these goals," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "NYCBS is already leading the way in patient engagement, and we are excited about the opportunity to provide their patients with an outstanding financial experience that is in line with the expert clinical care they are receiving."

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

About Cedar

Recently named the most innovative healthcare tech company of 2020, according to a KLAS survey of 300 healthcare executives, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

