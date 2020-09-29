Cedar Partners With West Tennessee Healthcare to Modernize the Patient Financial Experience

NEW YORK and JACKSON, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Tennessee Healthcare, the largest healthcare provider and employer in the region, and Cedar, an innovative patient engagement and financial technology platform, today announced a partnership to improve the online billing experience for patients.

Cedar

"As a public, not-for-profit healthcare system, West Tennesseans depend on us for quality care across the full continuum of healthcare," said Jeff Blankenship, Chief Financial Officer of West Tennessee Healthcare. "We wanted our patients to have the same level of personalized care and support when it comes to the post-visit financial experience, and we were able to find that partner with Cedar."

Cedar's patient engagement platform offers a seamless, intuitive user experience and enables customized outreach, messaging and bill resolution for patients based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. With Cedar, West Tennessee Healthcare is now able to offer digital bill payment options, in addition to providing consolidated statements from a single point of care that includes both hospital and physician billing.

"Not only does Cedar provide the most frictionless online bill pay experience, but the team was able to complete a successful, on-time implementation with our existing Cerner EHR system - all of which was done remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," continued Mr. Blankenship. "We are so thrilled that our partnership with Cedar is already off to such a great start, and look forward to seeing the positive impact our new digital platform will have on the patient experience."

"At Cedar, our goal is to modernize the patient billing experience, so that we are able to drive meaningful engagement, greater transparency, and healthier bottom lines," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "We are excited to be working with an organization like West Tennessee Healthcare that shares our commitment to putting patients first and that we are able to be part of their digital engagement strategy."

About West Tennessee Healthcare:

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit healthcare system with locations serving 19 counties in West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve while providing exceptional and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.wth.org.

About Cedar

Recently named the most innovative healthcare tech company of 2020, according to a KLAS survey of 300 healthcare executives, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

