Cedar's Foods Shakes Up the Mediterranean Grocery Aisle with New Packaging

News provided by

Cedar’s Foods

28 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

The family-owned Mediterranean brand unveils new look for its iconic hommus, tzatziki, dips and more

HAVERHILL, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar's Foods, the family-owned Mediterranean brand that's #1 in the natural and organic grocery space, has unveiled a brand-new look and feel for their labels, bringing modernity and brightness to the Mediterranean food aisle.

Continue Reading
The family-owned Mediterranean brand unveils new look for its iconic hommus, tzatziki, dips and more
The family-owned Mediterranean brand unveils new look for its iconic hommus, tzatziki, dips and more

The new look remains true to the brand's Mediterranean roots, drawing inspiration from the region's vibrant landscapes, glimmering seas and bright sun. The product line features Cedar's signature green lid, and reimagined designs that feature bolder colors, fresh ingredient photography and updated typography across its entire product portfolio. The brand's popular Tzatziki line, for example, was updated to pop off shelves with a dynamic photography-driven look that incorporates typography and color choices from the overall brand and hommus line.

"We are so thrilled to unveil Cedar's reimagined look which puts a spotlight on the natural and organic ingredients we use in our products," says Executive Vice President of Marketing Aimee Tsakirellis. "The brand has grown exponentially since launching more than 40 years ago and as the now #2 hommus brand in the U.S., we're excited to usher in a new era while honoring our familial roots."

Known nationwide for their lineup of natural and organic products including hommus, tzatziki, dips, spreads and more, Cedar's Foods values their community and commitment to sharing authentic Mediterranean foods by using recipes that have been handed down from generations.

The new aesthetics are a perfect match for Cedar's newest flavors which include the Topped Organic Grecian Golden Hour Hommus, launched in April 2023 and available now in Whole Foods, Sprouts and more. Cedar's Foods tapped their Agency of Record GYK Antler (GYK) to help them reimagine the look of their entire product line.

For more information, visit https://www.cedarsfoods.com/ and follow along on Instagram and TikTok @cedarsfoods.

ABOUT CEDAR'S FOODS
Our story began in the sunlit kitchens of the Mediterranean, where Cedar's founders Abe & Layla Hanna lovingly perfected the way we make Hommus. They made it the traditional way, with pure ingredients and a simple process. Today, Cedar's Foods is the national brand leader in hommus in the Natural and Organic grocery channel and a leading co-packer and co-manufacturer for private label and branded hommus and other products for prominent consumer packaged goods brands. Learn more at cedarsfoods.com.

SOURCE Cedar’s Foods

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.