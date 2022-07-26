CEFALY Announces Complimentary Coaching Service to Help Users Achieve Success with Their Migraine Treatment

DARIEN, Conn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY Technology has launched a new service: personalized, one-on-one coaching sessions that help users use their CEFALY device to achieve maximum migraine relief.

CEFALY is an FDA-cleared External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (e-TNS) device worn on the forehead. It sends tiny electrical impulses through a self-adhesive electrode to stimulate and desensitize the trigeminal nerve, a critical pathway for migraine pain. CEFALY is clinically proven to relieve migraine pain and reduce the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks.

As soon as a user receives their CEFALY, they're invited to make an appointment to speak with a dedicated expert to answer any questions they may have. This free session covers the essentials of how to start using CEFALY, how to find a user's ideal stimulation intensity, and how to achieve maximum results.

Just as it takes more than two or three workouts to build muscles, it takes more than a few weeks using CEFALY to change the behavior of the trigeminal nerve. The CEFALY Coach helps users commit to a daily treatment regimen so that they not only can relieve their migraine pain, but reduce the frequency of future migraine attacks.

"Unlike most other migraine therapies, CEFALY puts the user in control," said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "With CEFALY, you can set your daily preventive treatment schedule and set the intensity that works best for you. Our CEFALY Coach program helps users understand how the device works and empowers them to achieve the best possible results."

About the CEFALY device:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options — a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes.

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide the migraine community with forward-thinking treatments that are drug-free and clinically-proven to relieve and prevent future attacks.

