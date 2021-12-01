CEFALY named in Business Worldwide Magazine's List of Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgium based company CEFALY has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2021.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, and more; these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. The companies included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets. CEFALY has been named for its pioneering work in the field of chronic headaches and migraines.

The company has developed a life changing device which uses electric impulses to treat migraine headaches. A powerhouse item in a migraine toolkit, the device can be used to reduce, or even completely eliminate, the need for painkilling medication, helping sufferers regain independence and enjoy a better quality of life. Migraine is a common, debilitating neurological condition with an estimated 1.04 billion sufferers around the world. There are several different types of migraine, but all have a huge impact on sufferers' lives, ranking it at number six on the World Health Organisation's list of most common disabilities. As well as the significant impact on sufferers' physical and emotional wellbeing, migraine also comes with a huge economic cost. Nearly 160 million working days are lost every year to migraines in the USA alone, and medications are costly.

The CEFALY device is a revolution in pain management, sending tiny electrical impulses through a self-adhesive electrode placed on the forehead to stimulate the trigeminal nerve, reducing the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks. This non-invasive treatment treats pain and other associated symptoms without the use of medications. CEFALY gives patients the freedom to live a life free from the numerous medications that are usually required to treat migraines, and studies have found that for many patients, when used regularly migraine attacks are either significantly reduced, or stop all together.

The device uses a principle called Neurostimulation. It's been around for a while, but what's different about CEFALY is that it's completely external. Historically neurostimulation has involved a device being implanted inside the head, but thanks to the detachable electrodes the company has created a treatment that's totally non-surgical and non-invasive.

The device is suitable for sufferers of all types of migraine headaches including menstrual migraines and those that come with a visual aura. It offers a far greater safety efficacy ratio compared to current anti-migraine medications, and the magnetic field used is negligible when compared to that of a hairdryer or electric shaver. It bears the CE Medical mark and has been certified to ISO standards.

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

