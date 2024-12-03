CEFALY Technology Announces New Research Registry to Study eTNS Migraine Treatment in Pregnancy

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device maker CEFALY Technology today launched the CEFALY Pregnancy Registry, a new research registry that will gather information about the safety of external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) as a treatment for migraine during pregnancy.

Migraine is a complex and debilitating neurological disorder that's prevalent among women, especially in their childbearing years. Of the estimated 39 million Americans living with migraine (and more than 1 billion worldwide), approximately three-quarters of them are women.

Migraine in pregnancy presents unique challenges. Safe pharmacological options for treating migraine during pregnancy are limited, and data on migraine during pregnancy is lacking. As a result, many women struggle to manage migraine while protecting the health of their unborn child. Pregnant women often prefer nonpharmacological treatments for migraine, and many have used non-invasive eTNS during pregnancy to prevent and relieve migraine — but more research on safety is needed.

The CEFALY Pregnancy Registry (an online, remote research registry) is recruiting women between 18 and 44 years old who are pregnant with a single baby and who had headaches or migraine prior to pregnancy that have continued into pregnancy or have headaches or migraine that began while pregnant. The registry requires participants to complete a series of online surveys during their pregnancy and following pregnancy. It does not require participants to use CEFALY or another external trigeminal nerve stimulator. Participants who complete the registry will be compensated.

Greenlight Guru Clinical , a leader in the field of clinical trial data collection for medical devices, will be used to collect data and manage the CEFALY Pregnancy Registry.

"For far too long, women have struggled to find a safe and effective treatment option for migraine during pregnancy," said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "Many believe they must suffer in silence. We hope to make life better for millions of moms-to-be by studying the safety of eTNS migraine therapy during pregnancy."

For more information on the registry, visit https://www.headaches.com/cefaly-pregnancy-registry/.

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve.

The Bluetooth-enabled CEFALY Connected syncs with the CeCe Migraine Management app and enables users to track CEFALY treatments and log migraine attacks on their mobile device. With these insights, they can better understand their migraine patterns and optimize their treatments.

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide innovative, ever-evolving technology that enables people with migraine to take control of their treatment and live happier, healthier lives.

