CEFALY Technology Introduces CeCe: The New Mobile App for Personalized, Powerful Migraine Tracking & Management

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY Technology today announced the launch of CeCe, the comprehensive, easy-to-use migraine management mobile app that helps users better understand life with migraine, now available as a free download for iOS and Android.

Use the CeCe app as a migraine journal to better understand life with migraine. CeCe acts as a journal, guiding users to log migraine attacks, triggers and treatment in real-time and providing individual insights including triggers and timing.

Released during National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month in June, CeCe is a simple, intuitive way to track migraine triggers and symptoms, empowering users with data and awareness to support their care. With a migraine-friendly, clean design, CeCe acts as a journal, guiding users to log migraine attacks, triggers and treatments in real-time and providing individual insights, such as trends in triggers and timing.

CeCe features include:

Real-time logging of migraine attacks and treatments

Personalized interface that simplifies migraine tracking

Individual insights, such as trends in triggers and timing

Optional reminders to help adhere to treatment plans

"In our work to provide solutions to the problem of migraine, the CeCe mobile app supports users in the everyday of life with migraine, helping them feel more in control of their health," said Jennifer Trainor-McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "The tracking of the day-to-day data can help give voice to the experience of migraine and identify trends and insights that can help prevent future migraine attacks."

CEFALY Technology is the maker of the CEFALY DUAL Enhanced, the FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY DUAL Enhanced is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the Trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options -- a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes. The next-generation CEFALY DUAL Enhanced launched May 25, 2021, and is now available for $379 at www.CEFALY.com .

CeCe is now available in the United States and Canada for free download in the Apple Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android. No purchase is required to download the app.

About CEFALY Technology

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to solve the persistent problem of migraine through advanced therapeutic innovations.

