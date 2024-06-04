CEFALY Technology Launches Headaches.com Resource for Neuromodulation Migraine Treatment

DARIEN, Conn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device maker CEFALY Technology today launched Headaches.com to help healthcare providers and migraine patients learn about non-invasive neuromodulation as an innovative and effective treatment for migraine.

An estimated 1 billion people worldwide live with migraine, which is a complex and debilitating neurological disorder. Migraine is most commonly characterized by an intense pulsing or throbbing headache on one side of the head, but also involves other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound.

Despite migraine's prevalence, the condition is often misunderstood, underdiagnosed, and ineffectively treated. Headaches.com seeks to educate medical professionals and people with migraine about the mechanisms and benefits of neuromodulation for migraine.

On Headaches.com, users will find:

Medically reviewed information on neuromodulation for migraine

Summaries and links to clinical studies

A guide for conversation with migraine patients about neuromodulation

And more

External trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) is a type of neuromodulation therapy that uses tiny, precise electrical impulses to directly target and modulate the activity of the trigeminal nerve, the primary pathway for migraine pain. Research has shown that eTNS both relieves active migraine attacks (acute therapy) and prevents future migraine attacks (preventative therapy). CEFALY is the best-known eTNS device and the only FDA-cleared device used for the treatment and prevention of migraine that is available without a prescription.

"For 15 years, CEFALY has provided a safe and effective treatment option for migraine, without the disabling side effects of medication," said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "With the launch of Headaches.com, we hope to educate healthcare providers about the benefits of neuromodulation for migraine and empower millions of people with migraine to add neuromodulation to their treatment regimen."

About the CEFALY device:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve.

The Bluetooth-enabled CEFALY Connected syncs with the CeCe Migraine Management app and enables users to track CEFALY treatments and log migraine attacks on their mobile device. With these insights, they can better understand their migraine patterns and optimize their treatments.

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide innovative, ever-evolving technology that enables people with migraine to take control of their treatment and live happier, healthier lives.

