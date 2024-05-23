CEFALY Technology Launches Outreach and Education Initiative to Explore the Connection Between Migraine and Depression

DARIEN, Conn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY Technology, maker of the innovative CEFALY migraine treatment device, is launching a new education campaign to help people understand the migraine-depression link.

Migraine is a complex neurological disorder that is commonly characterized by episodes of intense headache pain plus other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. Depression is a serious mental disorder marked by persistent feelings of sadness, irritability, hopelessness, fatigue, and other symptoms.

The migraine-depression connection is bidirectional; having one condition gives you a higher risk of also having the other. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America , If you have depression, you are 3.4 times more likely to develop migraine. If you live with migraine, you are 5.8 times more likely to develop depression.

CEFALY is hosting a free webinar May 28, 2024, at 12 p.m. ET, in which licensed professional counselor Cara Scruggs will discuss the many links between migraine and depression. She will also review the wide range of treatment options for depression and migraine. Scruggs is a patient advocate, clinical consultant, and public speaker who has honed her clinical expertise through mental health work in school systems, inpatient hospitals, outpatient services, and private practice.

"Migraine and clinical depression are both common conditions, yet many people who live with both feel isolated and disconnected," said Jen Trainor-McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "As part of our CEFALY Cares initiative, we're reaching out to those people to tell them that they're not alone. We're here to support their treatment journey, so they can feel better and get back to life."

