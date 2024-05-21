CEFALY Technology Launches the CEFALY Cares Program by Providing Migraine Relief to Domestic Violence Survivors

DARIEN, Conn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device maker CEFALY Technology announced a new initiative, CEFALY Cares, which will assist and empower people living with migraine around the United States.

For the first phase of CEFALY Cares, CEFALY is offering nonprofit organizations that serve survivors of domestic violence access to its innovative migraine treatment and prevention device at no cost. CEFALY is also offering these organizations educational resources and one-on-one training on migraine management and prevention.

More than 39 million Americans — most of them women — live with migraine, which is a complex and debilitating neurological disorder. Migraine is most commonly characterized by an intense pulsing or throbbing headache on one side of the head, but also involves other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound.

Migraine and domestic violence are intertwined in multiple ways:

Research has shown that people who experience or witness domestic violence in childhood are more likely to develop a headache disorder as adults.

Stress is the most commonly reported trigger for migraine attacks. The intense stress of an abusive relationship may make migraine worse or increase the frequency of attacks.

Leaving an abuser may be more difficult for survivors who live with a chronic illness, such as migraine, if they depend on their partner for support.

Even after a survivor has left an abuser, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may contribute to migraine.

"Women who have been trapped in an abusive relationship face a long journey to rebuild their lives and heal from the trauma they've experienced," said Jen Trainor-McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "We don't want migraine pain to stand in their way. That's why CEFALY is partnering with women's shelters and domestic violence support organizations to provide the women they serve with a drug-free, clinically proven migraine solution that helps them get back to life."

If your organization serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence and would like to participate in CEFALY Cares, please reach out to CEFALY.

About the CEFALY device:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve.

The Bluetooth-enabled CEFALY Connected syncs with the CeCe Migraine Management app and enables users to track CEFALY treatments and log migraine attacks on their mobile device. With these insights, they can better understand their migraine patterns and optimize their treatments.

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. For 20 years, CEFALY Technology has provided innovative, ever-evolving technology that enables people with migraine to take control of their treatment and live happier, healthier lives.

