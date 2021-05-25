CEFALY Technology Unveils Next-Generation Migraine Relief & Prevention Device: CEFALY DUAL Enhanced

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY Technology today announced the release of the new CEFALY DUAL Enhanced, the next-generation model of the dual-purpose, external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulator (eTNS) medical device for migraine headaches, now available at www.CEFALY.com .

Leading up to National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month in June, CEFALY Technology's timely release of the DUAL Enhanced will continue to raise awareness and lower the stigma around migraine disorder.

The DUAL Enhanced newest features include:

A complete design overhaul, yielding a more modern, sleeker-looking device

More prominent button encompassing the entirety of the device face for easier operation and noticeability

Amplified LED indicator light for increased visibility, as well as assigned colors to communicate treatment settings and battery charge status

Optimized electrode design further creating strong, reliable device-to-electrode connectivity

An increase in both the amount of ferrous material in the electrode and the strength of the magnets improved the overall magnetic attraction by 30%

The CEFALY DUAL Enhanced continues to offer the familiar functionality of its predecessor, the CEFALY DUAL, offering two treatment settings for migraine relief and prevention.

"With the CEFALY DUAL Enhanced, we listened to customer feedback to create a more efficient and effective device designed to elevate the user experience," said Jennifer Trainor-McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "Life with migraine is difficult enough, we want to make treating that pain with CEFALY as easy as possible."

The CEFALY DUAL Enhanced now comes with three reusable electrodes, where past devices had one. To help maintain organization, CEFALY now provides a convenient, resealable electrode storage pouch with each device.

Adding value for their customers, the CEFALY DUAL Enhanced will retail for $379 and is now available for purchase in the United States, without a prescription, at www.CEFALY.com.

CEFALY has rapidly become a global brand, widely recognized among the migraine community. A drug-free treatment alternative, CEFALY DUAL Enhanced is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the Trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options -- a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes. The CEFALY device comes with a 60-day money back guarantee.

About CEFALY Technology

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to solve the persistent problem of migraine through advanced therapeutic innovations.

Learn more about CEFALY by visiting our website www.CEFALY.com , and following us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contact: Ashley Mills / [email protected]

SOURCE CEFALY Technology

