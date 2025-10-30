Ceipal Enhances Ceipal Healthcare To Deliver Even Smarter, Faster Staffing Solutions

Helps Recruiters Fill Roles Faster, Reduce Errors, and Enhance Experiences for Candidates and Clients

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceipal , the leading AI-powered global staffing software provider, is helping healthcare agencies tackle growing demand, complex schedules, and strict compliance requirements. Its latest enhancements in Ceipal Healthcare enable recruiters to place candidates faster, manage shifts more efficiently, and maintain compliance—all while improving experiences for staff and clients.

As healthcare agencies face ongoing talent shortages and increasing regulatory pressure, staffing teams are under greater strain to deliver qualified professionals quickly and accurately. Ceipal Healthcare helps agencies meet these demands by unifying every part of the staffing process—from sourcing and credentialing to shift management and client communication—so teams can operate more efficiently, reduce errors, and scale with confidence.

These updates in Ceipal Healthcare address these challenges with a comprehensive suite of tools that drive operational efficiency, reinforce compliance, and elevate experiences for both candidates and clients:

Faster and Error-Free Timesheet Entries

Reduce payroll delays and eliminate costly timekeeping mistakes with Geo-Fenced Attendance, which uses location-based clock-in/out, automatically generates timesheets, and ties verified hours directly to payroll.

Smarter Shift Scheduling and Management

Increase staffing efficiency and compliance with enhanced scheduling tools that automate alerts, enable one-click shift acceptance, verify credentials, and ensure accurate data flow from scheduling to invoicing.

Simplified Credentialing for Healthcare

Accelerate onboarding and reduce compliance risks with automated Nursys verification, supported by manual checks through AHA, OFAC, OIG, NSO, and other verification providers.

Enhanced Candidate and Client Experiences

Strengthen relationships and engagement with Applicant Portals for seamless communication, a built-in Resume Builder for faster onboarding, and a White-Labeled Mobile App that delivers a branded experience for every user.

Insight-Driven Healthcare Staffing with Ember Integration

Boost recruiter productivity and placement speed with the Ceipal–Ember integration , which embeds advanced Healthcare Staffing AI directly into the platform to enrich candidate data, surface ready-to-submit matches, and enable instant SMS outreach. Agencies with this integration are seeing faster time-to-submit and increased database placements.

Expanded Partner Integrations

Increase efficiency and reduce manual effort through integrations with VMS, background check, SMS, VOIP, interview, and job board platforms that connect every step of the recruiting workflow in one unified system.

"Healthcare staffing is increasingly complex, and delays can ripple across operations," said Sameer Penakalapati, Ceipal Founder and CEO. "The enhancements in Ceipal Healthcare help agencies navigate complex staffing challenges with speed, accuracy, and confidence, enabling recruiters to make better-informed decisions and keep staffing running smoothly. Ceipal Healthcare takes the friction out of the process so teams can focus on what really matters—connecting the right people to the right roles."

These enhancements are already translating into measurable results for healthcare staffing agencies:

"Ceipal Healthcare brings every part of our staffing operation into one place—from credentialing to scheduling to pay packages," said Paul Baxter, Director of Recruiting, Ardor Health Solutions . "It eliminated the need for multiple systems and helped us move faster, work smarter, and grow our business with confidence."

Ceipal will highlight its latest enhancements at Staffing Industry Analysts' Healthcare Staffing Summit , Nov. 5–7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit booth No. 704 to learn how Ceipal Healthcare helps agencies work more efficiently, maintain compliance, and deliver better experiences for clients and candidates.

For more information about Ceipal Healthcare, please visit the Ceipal Healthcare webpage .

