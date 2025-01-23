Ceipal Integrates LinkedIn's Recommended Matches and Unified Search Into Its Applicant Tracking System

New Integrations Enhance the Recruiting Process, Enabling Faster Talent Identification and Improved Candidate Engagement

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceipal , a global leader in AI-powered staffing, recruiting, and talent software, has rolled out its latest LinkedIn integrations: Recommended Matches and Unified Search, now available in its applicant tracking system (ATS). These features empower recruiters to optimize their talent sourcing processes.

The Recommended Matches integration automatically generates candidate recommendations within the Ceipal system, based on Ceipal's job descriptions. The more recruiters use Recommended Matches, the smarter the matches get. Recruiter System Connect is required to activate the integration.

The Unified Search integration allows talent professionals to search an ATS, such as Ceipal, and the LinkedIn network simultaneously, add candidates to jobs, and send InMails all without leaving Ceipal. Recruiter System Connect is required to activate the integration.

"We're excited to expand our offerings with LinkedIn by introducing the Recommended Matches and Unified Search integrations," said Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal. "These new features enable our users to quickly identify the best candidates and seamlessly engage with them—all within Ceipal—helping them strengthen their recruiting efforts and place top talent more efficiently."

Ceipal's integration with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect gives Ceipal users the ability to conserve time and simplify the recruiting workflow by integrating consistent, real-time data from LinkedIn Recruiter into the Ceipal ATS.

"Partnering with Ceipal helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience," said Scott Roberts, Vice President of Business Development at LinkedIn. "We will continue to work closely with Ceipal to provide solutions that deliver even more value for both customers and members."

For more information about Ceipal's LinkedIn integrations, please visit Ceipal's LinkedIn ATS Integration page .

About Ceipal

Ceipal provides AI-powered staffing software that helps staffing, recruiting, and talent professionals work more efficiently while keeping people at the center of their work. With its advanced technology, Ceipal simplifies the process of finding, hiring, and managing talent, allowing teams to focus on making meaningful connections. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and has over 500 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn .

