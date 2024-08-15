Celadyne Brings Durable Hydrogen Fuel Cells Into Heavy-Duty Markets Via DOE Funding

This marks Celadyne's first of many steps in propelling hydrogen solutions into the mass-energy and transportation markets

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Celadyne , an innovative decarbonization and hydrogen solution company, announced its expansion into heavy-duty systems with durable hydrogen fuel cells.

Celadyne develops advanced technologies that effectively convert hydrogen to usable energy through compact, easy-to-use fuel cells that seamlessly integrate. With this expansion, Celadyne will be supporting the likes of General Motors and their fuel cell roadmap, enabling their new hydrogen-efficient approach to electric vehicles.

Specifically, the project will be utilizing Celadyne's Dura technology to develop and produce more durable fuel cells for heavy-duty applications in support of a larger decarbonization strategy for heavy-duty trucking and industrial applications.

"At Celadyne, we firmly believe that if you can unlock hydrogen, you can change the world," says Gary Ong, CEO & Founder at Celadyne Technologies. "We are dedicated to bringing our hydrogen solutions to the world's major industries and players, propelling hydrogen toward mass market adoption for the sake of the planet. To collaborate with some of the world's most well-known and respected developers of fuel cell systems on such a wide-scale project means bringing green solutions to the forefront, and we couldn't be more excited."

Celadyne's Dura technology makes fuel cells super durable by using advanced cells with three key qualities: they keep membranes thin, they let protons move quickly, and they stop gasses and ions from moving too much. It enables special membrane-electrode assemblies (MEAs) with thin Selective Transport (ST) layers next to or in the proton-exchange membrane (PEM). These layers control the movement of gasses and ions without slowing down proton movement. Without these qualities, fuel cells wouldn't last long enough for demanding jobs like heavy-duty trucking or for technologies like redox flow batteries.

The funding for this expansion is coming from a Collaborative Research Agreement established with The US Department of Energy . The CRA was formed to enhance the efficiency, performance, and overall sustainability of electric vehicles, and intends to focus its efforts on power electronics design, motor integration, thermal management, and system-level optimization for electric drive systems. In 2023, the DOE put a total of $47M into funding 16 green projects. One of these sixteen projects includes Celadyne's partner in this development and production, General Motors.

About Celadyne Technologies

Celadyne is an American technology company that provides hydrogen solutions to the energy industry. Celadyne works with fuel cell and utility companies to provide advanced technologies and materials that are capable of effectively converting hydrogen to usable energy. Its production and use of hydrogen is more efficiently used across heavy-duty industries such as energy, manufacturing, and transportation.

