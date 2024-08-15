CelebExperts Is Kicking Off Tailgate Season With The Most Viral Food Creators and Celebrity Chefs

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- These prominent chefs and food creators— Darryl Postelnick (3.3 million total followers), Matt Groark (4.7 million total followers), Chef Darian Bryan (91,000 total followers), and Trazia Rae (2.7 million total followers)—are leading the charge in transforming tailgating into an unforgettable culinary experience. When fall hits, so does the anticipation of tailgate season, and these viral chefs and food creators have not only mastered the perfect tailgate menus, but have aided in the reach and awareness of several brands looking to win big with their tailgate campaigns.

Darryl Postelnick, a grill master, is best known for his mastery of outdoor cooking. His approach to tailgate cuisine is all about the grill—perfecting techniques to achieve that ideal balance of smoky char and juicy tenderness. During the last football season, Darryl attended numerous tailgates and whipped up a number of delicious and impressive tailgate dishes. His tailgate tour included the University of Alabama where he tailgated with a fraternity, and made them a part of his impressive nacho making process, Arizona State University where he made woodfired pizza and his famous smashburgers, a Chicago Bears game where he grilled up camel burgers and the most perfect hot dogs you could get your hands on, and so many more.

Matt Groark aka The Meat Teacher, is a die-hard Eagles and Phillies fan, and knows how to tailgate better than anyone. He attended this year's Super Bowl with Recteq and Virgin Hotels and participated in Recteq's Tailgate Showdown where he went head to head in a competition to see who has the best tailgate bites in the nation! Aside from attending huge events like this one, Matt also attends many other games throughout the football and baseball seasons and has even created his own tailgate series. He stands out for his innovative approach to combining diverse culinary traditions, with some of his most recognized dishes being his black pepper cheesesteaks, white bean chicken chili, and bacon wrapped bbq hot dogs. His ability to integrate global flavors into traditional tailgate foods makes his contributions to the tailgate scene both exciting and adventurous.

Chef Darian Bryan is not only the recipient of the Best Private Chef Award, but he has also been extremely recognized for his efforts in the sports industry as he is the head chef for the Buffalo Bills and private chef to over 15 pro athletes. With a culinary background that blends Caribbean influences and contemporary American cuisine, Chef Darian's tailgate creations promise to surprise and delight. Imagine a classic burger, reimagined with a spicy jerk seasoning and a tangy mango chutney, or buffalo wings elevated with a honey-soy glaze. Chef Darian's approach is about balancing bold flavors with refined techniques, offering tailgaters a menu that's both familiar and fresh.

Trazia Rae may be an icon in the food space, but she is not stopping at the kitchen. Trazia's husband Josh is an Xfinity Nascar driver, and she often travels by RV to attend his races. Through this adventure, Trazia has created a series entitled "Trackside With Trazia," and there is no limit to what she puts together. Whether it be sausage, eggs, and potatoes for breakfast, or cheesesteaks for lunch, Trazia proves that there is nothing she can't do when given a griddle. Her creative flair ensures that the tailgate isn't just a meal but a dining experience, and her audience absolutely loves coming along for all of the travel and fun food creations.

These unbelievable chefs and food creators have a unique ability to turn every game into a culinary event that's as thrilling as the action on the field. With their innovative approaches, they ensure that every tailgate is not just a pre-game ritual but a celebration of food, flavor, and fun.

