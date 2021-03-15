Celebrate 2021's St. Patrick's Day with a Brisket Flat Half and Corned Beef at Home

Just as some celebrate the Holidays with Prime Rib, Corned Beef on St. Patrick's Day is a must. While mostly associated with Ireland, Corned Beef gained its popularity in the United States during the 19th century. Irish Immigrants were looking for a cheaper alternative to bacon and started to brine Beef Brisket.

Corned Beef is made from the Brisket Flat Half that has been salt-cured in a brine. For those wanting to try their hand at this classic at home, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. culinary team offers two options – a conventional oven or a slow cooker.

"While many consumers may be used to eating Corned Beef at restaurants, most aren't aware how simple it is to cook it at home," said Bridget Wasser, Senior Executive Director of Product Quality and Education at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "By cooking an entire Corned Beef, you can enjoy it for not just one meal – but possibly two or three. It saves money and time while providing delicious meals for the entire family to enjoy."

To make Corned Beef with an oven, place 2 ½ - 3 -pound Brisket Flat Half in a roasting pan with water or cider and seasonings, and cover it tightly with aluminum foil. Heat the oven to 350 degrees and cook for 2-1/2 - 3-1/2 hours or until fork-tender.

For the slow cooker, place 2 ½ - 3-pound Brisket Flat Half top it with a seasonings packet and water or cider. Cook on High for 6 - 7 hours, or on Low for 9 - 10 hours until fork-tender.

Corned Beef can be enjoyed almost any time of day and makes for amazing leftovers. Try it for breakfast in the Corned Beef Hash, for lunch inside the Classic Beef Reuben Sandwich, or for dinner with Classic Corned Beef with Cabbage and Potatoes. All of these dishes bring you the flavors that celebrate St. Patrick's Day and nods to Irish American history.

