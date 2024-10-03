Celebrate "AUTUMNFEST" Super Savings at Natural Grocers®, October 10-12, 2024

Natural Grocers invites customers to its "Autumnfest" event, Oct. 10-12, offering super savings, freebies & more. Post this

CELEBRATE AUTUMN & "AUTUMNFEST" AT NATURAL GROCERS

Whether it's time to restock your spices, plan a spooky get-together or prep the perfect autumn recipe, Natural Grocers has you covered! Customers who visit Natural Grocers through October 26th will enjoy discounts of up to 53% off the company's Always AffordableSM, premium-quality options, plus three days of super savings, October 10 – 12.

The first 150 shoppers on Thursday, Oct. 10 at each store will receive a FREE snack size bag of Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Popcorn. [i]

$500 Grocery Sweepstakes. Customers can enter for a chance to win $500 in groceries by filling out an entry form at their local store on October 10 - 12. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner.

Customers will enjoy super savings of up to 41%, on popular products such as select high-quality herbs, spices and extracts from Frontier®, Nixie® Organic Sparkling Waters, select candles from Goodlight Candle CompanyTM, Purely Elizabeth® Prebiotic Fiber Superfood Oat Cups, Natural Grocers Brand Organic Honey Roasted Cashews and more.

ADDITIONAL SAVINGS ON TREATS

Customers can continue to save on select items from every department through October 26 with the items below and more:[iv]

Save on Treats: Pick up organic Halloween snacks, drinks and treats at spookily low prices; Quinn ® Snacks Gluten-Free Filled Pretzel Nuggets ( $4.19 /5-7 oz), Chocolove ® Chocolate Covered Cups ( $1.59 ea), Liquid Death Mountain Water (2/ $3 ), and Natural Grocers Brand Select Organic Coffee ( $7 /10 oz).

Save on Bulk: Natural Grocers Brand Bulk items such as Organic Pumpkin Seeds ($4.99/1 lb), Organic Dried Apples ($4.29/7 oz) and Organic Whole Curry Cashews ($8.49/10 oz).

Save on Supplements: Enjoy 25% off all Natural Grocers Brand Supplements

{N}POWER® FAMILY FREEBIES & PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program, will receive exclusive discounts, daily deals, and other members-only features Oct. 10 – 12 and beyond:

Oct. 10 – 12: Free Beans - {N}power members will receive one FREE can of Natural Grocers Brand Organic beans with purchase. [v]

Oct. 10 – 12: Save 10% on Alcohol & Non-Alcoholic Beer & Wine Purchases - at participating locations.

Starting Sept. 26: Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals - {N}power members can feed up to four people with a Chicken Tortilla Soup Meal Deal for under $18 ($4.50 per serving)!

Oct. 1 – 31: Enter to Win a Lomi Food Composer – For every full-size PlantFusion® product purchased by a customer, they will be entered to win a Lomi countertop composter (a $500 value).



To sign up for {N}power visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'Organic' to 303-986-4600.[ix]

MORE TO LOVE THIS FALL WITH NATURAL GROCERS

There's more to love this fall at Natural Grocers. Customers can warm up this autumn with Natural Grocers' collection of fall recipes, enjoy a spooky family-friendly event in-stores, and even ease some of that upcoming holiday stress by reserving a premium-quality Thanksgiving turkey early.

Oct. 26: Spooktacular Event -Family fun alert! Join good4u Crew Saturday, October 26th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at participating locations for a chance to win a gift card worth up to $50 and a kids' treasure hunt including treats and crafts! Plus, sink your fangs into our spooktacular Halloween recipes!

Turkey Pre-Orders - Natural Grocers exclusively partners with Mary's Free-Range Turkey® to sell the highest quality, humanely raised poultry, and this includes turkeys for the holiday season. Customers can pre-order from eight scrumptious options online or in person at their local Natural Grocers location.

{N}power Members who reserve their turkey by October 31, will receive a $5 reward, valid November 21 – 27.[xi]

Customers can learn more about what Natural Grocers has to offer by picking up the October edition (Vol. 87) of the Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.