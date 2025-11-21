Natural Grocers® Receives 2025 Sustainability in the Food Industry Award from The Shelby Report

The award recognizes leaders driving environmental and social progress across the food supply chain. Post this

EMPOWERING SUSTAINABILITY THROUGH NUTRITION EDUCATION

A "Commitment to Nutrition Education" has been at the forefront of Natural Grocers' mission since its founding in 1955. Today, it's known as one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles, which have guided the company for more than 70 years. As the only national grocery retailer with a full-time, in-store Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in nearly every location, Natural Grocers provides free, personalized, actionable, science-backed nutrition education right where food choices happen—in the aisles of its stores.

By investing in nutrition education as a core offering—not a peripheral service—Natural Grocers empowers customers and employees to make informed decisions that benefit both personal nutritional health and the planet.

Each NHC is a trained professional who completes more than 160 hours of continuing education annually, staying at the forefront of nutrition science and wellness trends. NHCs offer free, one-on-one coaching, personalized shopping experiences and community classes designed to inspire sustainable, long-term lifestyle changes.

"At Natural Grocers, sustainability isn't limited to our sourcing or operations—it extends to how we empower people," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "My grandparents, who founded our business, were ahead of their time. They understood that nutrition education is the foundation of a healthier community and a healthier planet. When we share knowledge, we help customers make choices that strengthen both."

A COMPELLING MODEL FOR INDUSTRY IMPACT

The program's accessibility and replicable framework position it as a blueprint for embedding wellness and sustainability into retail operations. From its "Three Essential Hacks for a Healthier You" class series to community outreach initiatives, Natural Grocers' Nutrition Education Program offers a tangible, people-centered approach to sustainability—one built on human connection, trust and shared knowledge.

"In a retail landscape focused on convenience and speed, we champion human connection," Isely added. "Our Nutrition Education Program reflects our belief that real sustainability starts with informed individuals making mindful choices—day after day, meal after meal."

Presented annually, The Shelby Report's Sustainability in the Food Industry Awards celebrate innovators who reduce environmental impact, support communities and advance sustainable practices from farm to table.

For more information about this award, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/awards.com.

To learn more about the company's free nutritional health coaching services and in-store education, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

For media requests contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

