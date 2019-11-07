Celebrate Cash Back Day & Earn Money When You Shop at Hundreds of Top Online Retailers Today

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RetailMeNot, a leading savings destination that brings shoppers over 500,000 incredible offers, promo codes and sales every day, celebrates the first-ever Cash Back Day: a new retail holiday that takes saving money to the next level.

Available now through midnight tonight, shoppers can earn money back with 24-hour access to exclusive deals from hundreds of top retailers including Amazon, Bloomingdale's, Sephora, Ulta, Postmates, Kendra Scott, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, One Kings Lane, among many other top online retailers offering up to 20% cash back.

RetailMeNot declared the new holiday last month as an official day to help gift-givers get a head-start on their holiday shopping. The annual holiday will be observed the first Thursday of November moving forward.

Taking advantage of these cash back offers could not be easier. Simply login to RetailMeNot or create a free account, choose and activate a cash back offer for where you want to shop online, then make the purchase with that retailer. Shoppers can redeem the total cash back rewards via Venmo or PayPal just before the holidays, in time for last-minute or post-holiday shopping, You can combine cash back offers with other codes and sales for even greater savings.

Shopping and trends expert from RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll says, "Cash Back Day is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season and I'm hoping everyone will take advantage of the incredible online cash back offers today. Shoppers can earn up to 20% cash back on purchases they were most likely already planning to make at retailers they're probably already planning to shop! If you're looking for apparel, shoes, home improvement, beauty, or travel gifts, look no further than RetailMeNot because we have them all, plus many more. Hundreds more, in fact! We're excited to bring tremendous savings to people across the country in advance of the holidays and look forward to celebrating for years to come."

Top Cash Back Day offers that consumers can shop today include:

