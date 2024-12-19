CELEBRATE CASIO'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH INNOVATIVE CRW-001 RING WATCH

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. proudly commemorates the 50th anniversary of watchmaking with the launch of the CRW-001 Ring Watch. This groundbreaking timepiece encapsulates Casio's legacy of innovation, offering a unique blend of style and functionality in a compact, ring-sized design.

The CRW-001 Ring Watch is a full-metal digital timepiece that fits comfortably on the finger, showcasing Casio's advanced metal injection molding (MIM) technology. This process combines fine metal powders and resin, allowing for the intricate design and durability synonymous with Casio watches. The watch features a miniature module approximately one-tenth the size of standard watch modules, enabling the compact ring design without sacrificing functionality. Its digital display includes a 7-segment LCD showing hours, minutes, and seconds, along with calendar data, dual time zones, and stopwatch capabilities.

A unique time flash function allows the watch to emit a subtle light at set times, representing the fleeting twinkle of time. With water resistance for everyday use, the CRW-001 is both practical and stylish. The ring has an inner diameter of 20 mm (US size 10.5) and comes with two spacers to accommodate sizes 16 and 19, ensuring a comfortable fit for various users.

This release is a tribute to Casio's original "yubiwa pipe" product from 1946, reflecting the company's enduring spirit of innovation. Priced at $120, the CRW-001 will be available for purchase starting on December 26th at Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

