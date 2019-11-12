Celebrate Cats this Holiday Season with Fancy Feast Feastivities

"Your relationship with your cat is special, but we know not every cat is so lucky and is still looking for a loving family," said Sean Loughran, Marketing Associate for Fancy Feast. "We first introduced our annual Feastivities ornament 34 years ago, and each ornament acts as a reminder of how significant your donations can be in helping less fortunate cats find the love they deserve."

This year's collectible ornament celebrates all the extra ways cat people give and give back, with each gift box containing two identical felt ornaments, both hand-stitched with an embroidered rendition of the Fancy Feast cat and adorned with beads. Cat lovers can keep one to brighten up their tree and gift the other to someone they care about to share the love.

The 2019 Fancy Feast holiday ornament set is available now at Feastivities.com for a suggested donation of $3, with all donations going directly to Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption platform. To date, the Fancy Feast partnership with Adopt-a-Pet.com has raised more than $230,000.

For more information about Fancy Feast Feastivities, the 2019 holiday ornament or Adopt-a-Pet.com, visit www.Feastivities.com.

