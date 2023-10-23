Celebrate China's Double Ninth Festival with the 134th Canton Fair and Explore Revolutionary Bathroom Products for Elderly Care

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire – The 134th Canton Fair is proud to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival, in gratitude and respect for the elderly, by showcasing its revamped Bathroom Equipment section. This section occupies a sprawling 35,000 square meters in Phase 2, rescheduled from Phase 1 previously. In collaboration with exceptional companies, the Fair is unveiling a range of cutting-edge bathroom and sanitary products that redefine the concept of elderly assistance. By leveraging innovation and technology, the Fair aims to unlock new avenues of support for the worldwide elderly population.

HUIDA Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. ("HUIDA") introduces the HD1712N HUIDA Acrylic Massage Bathtub, the perfect gift choice for elderly during the Double Ninth Festival. With its non-slip bottom design, this product ensures the safety of the elderly during their bathing experience at home. Additionally, the bathtub's surf massage design allows for dual bathing, accompanied by the integrated seat and headrest configuration, providing users with versatile functions like leg or whole body aerobic effervescent massage, enabling the elderly enjoy both cleanliness and comfort. For more product information, please visit https://goo.su/XexUtY.

Presented at the 134th Canton Fair by Kaiping Rainparty Sanitary Ware Technology Co., LTD. ("Rainparty"), the Chrome Plated Thermostatic Shower Set is a remarkable product, featuring an 8-inch slender round overhead shower head and a handheld sprayer that are both easy to clean and highly effective in preventing clogs. The handle of the shower set is equipped with a thermostatic faucet, handheld sprayer switch, and water temperature adjustment button, ensuring effortless operation, even for the elderly. With its convenient spray mode switching and precise water temperature control, this product guarantees a more comfortable and secure shower experience for the elderly at home. For further information on Double Ninth Festival gifts, please visit: https://goo.su/6pnpti.

Guangdong Liansu Technology Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Liansu") introduces its Air Cleaner. This cutting-edge product incorporates a high-quality Japanese Shibaura DC motor and a patented four-in-one composite dual-effect filter. Boasting seven ultimate filtration mechanisms and the ability to generate negative ions for dynamic sedimentation, it effectively purifies the air by eliminating dust, odors, formaldehyde, and other pollutants. Designed with user convenience in mind, it includes intelligent reminders for filter replacement, air quality detection, and swivel wheels for easy maneuverability. For more information, click here: https://goo.su/snUgKs5.

Numerous delicately designed bathroom and sanitary products are displayed at the 134th Canton Fair, where global traders are invited to gather at the second phase of its onsite exhibition. For additional details about the exhibition, visit the official website of the Canton Fair at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or get in touch with caiyiyi [email protected].

