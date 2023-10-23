Celebrate China's Double Ninth Festival with the 134th Canton Fair and Explore Revolutionary Bathroom Products for Elderly Care

News provided by

Canton Fair

23 Oct, 2023, 02:27 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire – The 134th Canton Fair is proud to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival, in gratitude and respect for the elderly, by showcasing its revamped Bathroom Equipment section. This section occupies a sprawling 35,000 square meters in Phase 2, rescheduled from Phase 1 previously. In collaboration with exceptional companies, the Fair is unveiling a range of cutting-edge bathroom and sanitary products that redefine the concept of elderly assistance. By leveraging innovation and technology, the Fair aims to unlock new avenues of support for the worldwide elderly population.

HUIDA Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. ("HUIDA") introduces the HD1712N HUIDA Acrylic Massage Bathtub, the perfect gift choice for elderly during the Double Ninth Festival. With its non-slip bottom design, this product ensures the safety of the elderly during their bathing experience at home. Additionally, the bathtub's surf massage design allows for dual bathing, accompanied by the integrated seat and headrest configuration, providing users with versatile functions like leg or whole body aerobic effervescent massage, enabling the elderly enjoy both cleanliness and comfort. For more product information, please visit https://goo.su/XexUtY.

Presented at the 134th Canton Fair by Kaiping Rainparty Sanitary Ware Technology Co., LTD. ("Rainparty"), the Chrome Plated Thermostatic Shower Set is a remarkable product, featuring an 8-inch slender round overhead shower head and a handheld sprayer that are both easy to clean and highly effective in preventing clogs. The handle of the shower set is equipped with a thermostatic faucet, handheld sprayer switch, and water temperature adjustment button, ensuring effortless operation, even for the elderly. With its convenient spray mode switching and precise water temperature control, this product guarantees a more comfortable and secure shower experience for the elderly at home. For further information on Double Ninth Festival gifts, please visit: https://goo.su/6pnpti.

Guangdong Liansu Technology Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Liansu") introduces its Air Cleaner. This cutting-edge product incorporates a high-quality Japanese Shibaura DC motor and a patented four-in-one composite dual-effect filter. Boasting seven ultimate filtration mechanisms and the ability to generate negative ions for dynamic sedimentation, it effectively purifies the air by eliminating dust, odors, formaldehyde, and other pollutants. Designed with user convenience in mind, it includes intelligent reminders for filter replacement, air quality detection, and swivel wheels for easy maneuverability. For more information, click here: https://goo.su/snUgKs5.

Numerous delicately designed bathroom and sanitary products are displayed at the 134th Canton Fair, where global traders are invited to gather at the second phase of its onsite exhibition. For additional details about the exhibition, visit the official website of the Canton Fair at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or get in touch with caiyiyi [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

La 134e édition de la Foire de Canton met en lumière la tendance mondiale à la conservation de l'énergie grâce à des innovations respectueuses de l'environnement

La 134e édition de la Foire de Canton met en lumière la tendance mondiale à la conservation de l'énergie grâce à des innovations respectueuses de l'environnement

La 134e Foire chinoise des importations et des exportations (« Foire de Canton » ou « la Foire ») devrait changer la donne dans le secteur des...
134th Canton Fair Ignites Global Energy Conservation Trend with Eco-Friendly Innovations

134th Canton Fair Ignites Global Energy Conservation Trend with Eco-Friendly Innovations

The 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the fair"), is set to be a game-changer in the new energy sector. By collaborating with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.