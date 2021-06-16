Celebrate Dad with Easy Grill-at-Home Menu from eMeals & Barilla

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're stressing over cooking a special dinner for Father's Day, stress no more! Meal inspiration leader eMeals and America's largest producer of pasta Barilla have teamed up to create a Father's Day Cook Out menu for eight that's a giant step up from everyday fare (Pesto Marinated Chicken Breasts, anyone?) but requires less than an hour of cooking time on the big day. That means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more hanging out with Dad and the rest of the family.

Just for Dad: As the menu's centerpiece, Pesto Marinated Chicken Breasts are infused with a marinade featuring Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto Sauce, topped with melted mozzarella and a tomato and basil mixture, and served with grilled potato wedges. Side dishes include Pasta-Cherry Tomato Salad featuring Barilla Gemelli pasta with pesto, prosciutto, corn on the cob and arugula, a no-cook Broccoli-and-Red Cabbage Slaw, and Oatmeal Cookie Sandwiches with ice cream in the middle. It all adds up to a largely make-ahead Dad's Day spread with the special touches he deserves – including a Spiked Arnold Palmer drink of iced tea, lemonade and whiskey perfect for a hot summer day.

Self-shop or online grocery: Simply select the dishes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app, and eMeals will create a shopping list that you can use in-store at your local grocery (just look it up on your phone) or tap for pickup or delivery from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., or the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. It's the fastest and easiest way to shop for your Father's Day fixings.

Free trial: If you're not an eMeals subscriber, you can access the Father's Day Cook Out menu by signing up for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com. Choose from 15 dinner plans for different eating styles (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Vegetarian and more), and download eMeals' free mobile app to access recipes, step-by-step instructions and shopping list functionality. You'll find the Father's Day menu in the app's Occasions Plan.

Dinner made easy: Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month and allow users to mix and match recipes from any meal plan every week. Subscribers save an average of $2,000 on their annual grocery spend because of the efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan. The service's ability to simplify meal planning, provide recipe variety, and save time by reducing trips to the grocery store also doubles the number of meals eaten at home, helping subscribers reap the benefits of family mealtime.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Vero Gusto, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality. "Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

