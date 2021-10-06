Celebrate Energy Efficiency Day with savings tools, simple tips from Georgia Power this fall

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power invites customers to mark Energy Efficiency Day today, by taking advantage of simple tips and free tools to make small changes around their home that can deliver big savings during the colder months ahead.

Energy Efficiency Day tips to consider whether you own or rent your home include:

Let the Sun Shine In – Keeping the blinds and shades open during the day is a no-cost way to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows.

Georgia Power also offers several energy efficiency programs that residential customers can take advantage of to improve the efficiency of their homes to better manage energy usage and power bills.

While some of the programs offer no-cost tools and resources or rebates to any customers, others are tailored to income-qualified customers, and even provide no-cost home improvements to improve comfort and efficiency year-round for customers least able to afford efficiency upgrades:

Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Georgia Power Marketplace

Georgia Power offers a full suite of energy efficient options for your home on our Marketplace. You'll find easy access to products to help make your home more energy efficient and connected. The company brings together popular products, including the latest in smart thermostats, LEDs and devices such as smart speakers, smoke alarms, advanced power strips, water-saving devices and air purifiers to a single convenient online portal on www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com.

