Celebrate "Every Breath, Every Story" During Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month in September

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Works to Drive Awareness of Lung Disease

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, presented by the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) to drive awareness of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). There are more than 200 types of interstitial lung diseases (ILD), which are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation, scarring, or both, that damage the ability of the lung to absorb oxygen from the air. Pulmonary fibrosis means scarring of the lung and can be seen in many types of ILD.

Each September, join those who have been impacted by pulmonary fibrosis worldwide to unite for Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month. Visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org for information about how to get involved.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and ILD. With the theme "Every Breath, Every Story," the PFF will highlight patient journeys. These stories will mobilize family members and supporters to spread the word about PF, which has no known cure.

"Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month fosters a more informed and engaged community through our efforts in educating the public, promoting early detection, and advocating for those affected by this disease," said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. "PF and ILD are serious, debilitating conditions, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to the necessary resources, so no one has to face this journey alone."

As part of Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, the PFF is providing opportunities for dedicated individuals to raise awareness and funds, amplifying the community's collective impact.

Portraits of PF – Throughout September, the PFF will post a daily story and photo from people living with PF and ILD, caregivers, health care professionals, transplant recipients and those who have lost a loved one to these diseases. These heartfelt stories help others understand the many journeys people with PF and ILD have experienced.

National PFF Walk Day – On September 28, supporters can unite with patients, families, and friends across the country to walk together toward a cure. Registration is free, and the virtual walk begins with an inspiring Mission Moment from the PFF. In addition to National PFF Walk Day, the Bay Area Walk will take place on Sept. 7, followed by the Chicago Walk on Sept. 14.

30 Facts in 30 Days – The PFF will share medically accurate PF and ILD facts every day on Facebook and Instagram to educate the public about the impact of the disease. Supporters can expand the reach of these messages by liking, sharing, and commenting on the facts to their own groups of friends and followers.

Strike the Lung Pose – The PFF invites the public to take a selfie making the lung pose and submit it to the PFF who will add the PFAM template. It will then be sent back for use on social media to demonstrate support of the PF community.

ILD Day – On Wednesday, September 18, the PF and ILD community will recognize the fourth annual ILD Day featuring a webinar called The Journey to Diagnosis: Process, evaluation, and your care team.

Invite a Building or Landmark to #BlueUp4PF – Iconic landmarks and buildings nationwide will shine blue during PF Awareness Month. Invite a building in your community to go blue and let us know so we can share the information on social media.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month is sponsored by Amgen Rare Disease, MannKind Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics.

Donate and learn more about PF and ILD at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

