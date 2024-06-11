Celebrate Father's Day with a Sweet Treat from Beard Papa's!

The popular Japanese chain celebrates everyone's papa!

CERRITOS, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day weekend, Beard Papa's invites families to join us in-store for a special promotion dedicated to honoring fathers. On June 15th and 16th, all dads can enjoy a FREE PUFF with any purchase!

At Beard Papa's, we believe that dads deserve a delightful treat, and what better way to celebrate than with our world-famous cream puffs? This limited-time offer is our way of saying "Thank you" to all the amazing fathers out there. Whether you're a regular or a first-time visitor, come indulge in our freshly made cream puffs filled with the creamiest, most delicious custard.

Promotion Details:

Date: June 15th and 16th

and 16th Offer: Free cream puff for all dads with any purchase

Free cream puff for all dads with any purchase Terms: Not valid with other offers. Participation varies by store.

To find a location near you and to check specific store participation, please visit our website at beardpapas.com/locations. For more details about this promotion, visit beardpapas.com/news .

Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for Beard Papa's USA says "Our cream puffs are just great for any occasion. What better way to show your appreciation for dad with his favorite flavor!"

Join Beard Papa in making this Father's Day weekend memorable with a sweet gesture that dads will love. We look forward to celebrating with you!

About Beard Papa's Beard Papa's has been serving the world's best cream puffs since 1999. Originating from Japan, our pastries are crafted with the finest ingredients and a dedication to freshness, creating a unique and delightful dessert experience for everyone. Beard Papa's has 43 stores in the USA and 480 around the world making the World's Best Cream puff daily. All puffs are made to order from multiple puff flavors and fillings. Our custard filling is made on site in small batches for maximum freshness.

More at www.beardpapas.com/news , contact [email protected] or follow us @beardpapas on social media.

