Celebrate Father's Day with Tineco: Discounts on Top Floor Washers and Segway Collaboration

SEATTLE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, show Dad how much you appreciate his hard work by giving him the gift of a cleaner and more relaxing home. Tineco, a leader in intelligent floorcare solutions, is offering special discounts on their top-rated FLOOR ONE floor washers, making Dad's cleaning routine easier and more efficient.

Tineco's Diverse Lineup of Floor Washers Caters to Every Dad:

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO: Elevate Dad's Cleaning Experience (MSRP: $799, Father's Day Price: $599, available from June 10 to June 16)

Perfect for Dads who prioritize a powerful and convenient clean.

This flagship model boasts balanced-pressure water flow for continuous clean water and efficient dirty water recycling.

SmoothPower technology offers effortless maneuverability, and the long 40-minute runtime keeps Dad cleaning longer.

Dual-sided edge cleaning tackles corners and baseboards with ease, while the 3.6" LCD screen with Tineco Assistant provides real-time cleaning information.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7: The All-in-One Cleaning Hero (MSRP: $899.99, Father's Day Price: $759, available from June 10 to June 16)

Ideal for Dads who want a versatile cleaning solution.

This innovative machine seamlessly combines powerful vacuuming with efficient mopping, tackling both dry and wet messes in one go.

The all-new FlashDry system dries and disinfects the brush in just 5 minutes, saving Dad time and effort.

The long-lasting Pouch Cell battery boasts a three-year lifespan, ensuring Dad doesn't need to worry about frequent replacements.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6: Effortless Cleaning Under Furniture (MSRP: $599, Father's Day Price: $539, available from June 10 to June 16)

A fantastic choice for Dads who want to reach tight spaces.

The unique 180° lay-flat design allows Dad to effortlessly clean under furniture and into hard-to-reach corners.

The 3-chamber dirty water separation system maintains powerful suction even when laid flat.

The two-step FlashDry self-cleaning system eliminates the need for manual brush cleaning, giving Dad more time to relax.

Beyond Floor Care: Tineco and Segway Collaborate for Dad

In addition to the fantastic deals on Tineco's floor washers, this Father's Day promotion also features a collaboration with Segway. This partnership offers Dad an even wider range of innovative cleaning solutions to tackle every household chore.

Segway Cube 2000: The Powerful and Reliable Home Power Station (MSRP: $1699.99, Father's Day Price: $1399.99, available from June 10 to June 23)

Perfect for Dads who love gadgets and appreciate power.

This versatile power station delivers up to 2200W of power, ideal for running most household appliances.

The R-drive function boosts power output for high-wattage devices, while multiple ports offer flexibility for charging various electronics.

Segway's advanced battery management system ensures safety and reliability, while the long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries provide over 4,000 charge cycles.

Availability and Pricing

Tineco's FLOOR ONE S7 PRO, FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7, and FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 floor washers are available at a discount for a limited time, from June 10 to June 16. These promotions can be found on Tineco's Amazon store.

The Segway Cube 2000 power station is available at a discounted price from June 10 to June 23. For more information on Tineco's Father's Day promotion and the Segway collaboration, please visit Tineco & Segway landing page.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

