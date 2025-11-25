SHOP TINECO'S BIGGEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON SMART VACUUMS AND FLOOR WASHERS ACROSS MAJOR RETAILERS

Smart cleaning meets smart savings with deals on top-rated floor cleaning solutions

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, shoppers can expect some of the year's biggest savings on Tineco's award-winning smart floor washers and cordless vacuums.

Tineco continues to make smart floor care more accessible than ever, transforming everyday cleaning into an effortless experience through intelligent technology, intuitive designs, and top-tier performance. Used in over 23 million households worldwide, standout features that continue to set the standard for smart floor care include:

Smart cleaning meets smart savings with deals on top-rated floor cleaning solutions

Smart Sensor Technology : Integrated smart sensors automatically adjust power based on the mess detected, optimizing performance in real time without user intervention

: Integrated smart sensors automatically adjust power based on the mess detected, optimizing performance in real time without user intervention Thoughtful, User-First Designs: Cordless, lightweight builds deliver easy, whole-home reach and smooth maneuverability, supported by purposeful touches such as elevated brush heads for zero-tangle cleaning, edge-reach support, LED headlights to illuminate hidden debris, and extended runtime options for uninterrupted use.

Cordless, lightweight builds deliver easy, whole-home reach and smooth maneuverability, supported by purposeful touches such as elevated brush heads for zero-tangle cleaning, edge-reach support, LED headlights to illuminate hidden debris, and extended runtime options for uninterrupted use. Hands-Free Self-Cleaning: Self-cleaning systems make post-use maintenance easier than ever to leave devices in pristine condition for their subsequent use.

Self-cleaning systems make post-use maintenance easier than ever to leave devices in pristine condition for their subsequent use. Powerful Performance Across Mess Types: Whether tackling everyday dust, pet hair, tough spills, or stuck-on stains, Tineco's powerful suction offers deep, efficient cleaning on a wide range of home surfaces.

From now through early December, consumers can enjoy discount pricing at major retailers like Target and Amazon, among others, on top-rated solutions such as:

GO Pet: 50% Off at Target (Originally $299.99 // Sale Price $149.99)

Cordless powerhouse vacuum ideal for pet owners, with 8x more suction power than standard models, an anti-tangle brush head, and 40 minutes of runtime.





Cordless powerhouse vacuum ideal for pet owners, with 8x more suction power than standard models, an anti-tangle brush head, and 40 minutes of runtime. GO Station: 36% Off at Target (Originally $469.99 // Sale Price $299.99)

Self-emptying cordless stick vacuum with a compact charging dock that automatically collects debris up to 30 days, delivering easy everyday cleaning without the hassle of continuous bin emptying.





Self-emptying cordless stick vacuum with a compact charging dock that automatically collects debris up to 30 days, delivering easy everyday cleaning without the hassle of continuous bin emptying. FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra on Amazon : 39% Off (Originally $649 // Sale Price $399)

Smart floor washer that combines vacuuming and mopping into one simple step, deep-cleaning hard floors with a 180° recline, allowing easy maneuvering under furniture or into low areas.





Smart floor washer that combines vacuuming and mopping into one simple step, deep-cleaning hard floors with a 180° recline, allowing easy maneuvering under furniture or into low areas. FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam on Amazon: 29% Off (Originally $699 // Sale Price $499)

Builds on the favorite features of the S7 Stretch Ultra, with the addition of 320°F HyperSteam technology that dissolves stubborn stuck-on messes and sanitizes without chemicals.

Tineco products are available at more than 10,000 retail locations worldwide, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco, as well as on Amazon and Tineco's official online store. To learn more about Tineco and its entire portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit us.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

SOURCE TINECO