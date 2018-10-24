Celebrate #GivingSeason with a Donation to the ENA Foundation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, the ENA Foundation kicked off its year-end #GivingSeason campaign by encouraging donations that invest in community health by supporting the emergency nurses who care for patients when they need it most.

As the Emergency Nurses Association's philanthropic arm, the Foundation in 2018 awarded approximately $435,000 in scholarships, continuing education and research grants to emergency nurses. During #GivingSeason, the Foundation has set a goal of receiving contributions from 100 new or returning donors by Dec. 31.

"The ENA Foundation does so many good things for emergency nurses. Whether it's scholarships to attend our annual conference or seek that next degree, or money that makes a research project possible, the foundation makes such a meaningful impact on the lives of our members," said ENA Foundation Chairperson Steven Jewell, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN. "None of this would be possible without the generosity of donors who truly appreciate the contributions emergency nurses make to the communities they serve."

Through Dec. 31, donations can be made with a few simple clicks on the ENA Foundation's #GivingSeason page. Each gift to the Foundation is a thank you to emergency nurses who save lives every day.

"Any day is a great day to support the ENA Foundation. Giving Tuesday and our #GivingSeason are great opportunities to change the lives of emergency nurses," said ENA President Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN.

About the ENA Foundation

The ENA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, is the philanthropic arm of the Emergency Nurses Association. The foundation powers the future of emergency nursing with a mission focused on providing academic scholarships, research grants and continuing education opportunities to emergency nurses. Since 2009, the ENA Foundation has awarded approximately $2.8 million to emergency nurses to earn degrees, expand their skills through continuing education and conduct research projects directly related to emergency nursing and led by nurse researchers.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 43,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

