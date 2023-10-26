Celebrate Godzilla Day with Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. All New Godzilla Figures!

Bring the King of Monsters to your home like never before!

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is welcoming Godzilla back into their lineup of collectible figures after five years with the Movie Monster Series collection! Already a staple across Bandai stores in Japan, the Godzilla collection will be available in specialty stores across America and on Amazon for the first time ever later this month.

Celebrate Godzilla Day with Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. All New Godzilla Figures! (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)
Retail availability for these new figures comes at a time when Godzilla is making a monumental return to screens, with Godzilla Minus One slated to close out the Tokyo International Film Festival this November, just in time for Godzilla Day on November 3rd, then distributing across over 1,000 theaters throughout North America on December 1.

A must-have for fans of the film franchise, each figure pays homage to the iconic Toho kaiju, or "unique monsters" in translation, throughout generations of film and is a movie-accurate display for any collector's home. Standing at about 6-inches tall, the entire collection features incredible attention to detail crafted from durable soft vinyl - an inimitable level of craftsmanship distinct within the Japanese art form.

"Godzilla has been an enduring symbol of Japanese pop culture for over six decades," says Daisuke Zama, Senior Vice President, Brand Toy Department. "We are honored to bring these iconic monsters to life through our action figures and provide American fans with an opportunity to connect with their favorite kaiju in a whole new way."

The Movie Monster Series launches first with five Wave 1 figures: Godzilla 2019, King Ghidorah 2019, Millennium Godzilla, Hedorah 2004, and MechaGodzilla (Heavily Armed) 2003. Coming to shelves later this fall will be Destoroyah and "Burning" Godzilla (1995).

Wave 1 figures will be available at specialty and hobby retailers at the end of October and are available now for pre-order on Amazon.

For more information on these figures and to stay up to date on the latest news from Bandai, visit www.bandai.com.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: ™ & © 2023 Bandai Namco

ABOUT TOHO INTERNATIONAL

Toho International, Inc., the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary, has brought classic Godzilla, with 70 years of storytelling and monster mayhem, brand awareness and excitement to audiences around the world through a comprehensive licensing program spanning toys & collectibles, gaming, apparel, accessories, publishing, seasonal, housewares, food & beverage, and many more categories. With over 25 live-action films, numerous animated films and series, and more action-packed new content to come, Toho has captured the love and attention of Godzilla fans from all across the globe. Always-on content accessible across multiple streaming platforms has put Godzilla and other Toho monsters at the forefront of consumers' minds as the franchise gears up for an exciting next generation of storytelling and fandom.

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

