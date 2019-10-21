Celebrate Halloween With Free Kids Meal At Noodles & Company

Vegetables don't have to be scary this Halloween with the newest addition to the Noodles & Company menu: cauliflower-infused Caulifloodles, which boast a full serving of vegetables in a regular portion, plus vitamins C, K and B6 and fiber. The noodles are always available to substitute into any dish on the menu at no additional cost. This Halloween, whether opting for heartier favorites like classic mac & cheese or lighter Zoodles or Caulifloodles, Noodles & Company is the perfect spot for the family to kick off a night of trick-or-treating.

"We know trick-or-treating means serious business to kids. That's why we're offering a deal to make it easy for families to stop in and fill up on a healthy and delicious meal beforehand," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "We're essentially disguising veggies in a costume of Caulifloodles, so it's perfect for the holiday. Plus, since we began serving Caulifloodles in late September, we've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from kids saying how much they love them! It's truly a win-win for parents."

In addition to the latest vegetable-infused menu items, Noodles & Company is providing families with other easy ways to make Halloween healthier and balance out some of that candy. Last month, Noodles eliminated fountain drinks from the kids menu panel. In their place, the kids menu now features healthier options like organic juices and low-fat milk so kids can stay fueled throughout every single neighborhood stop.

Guests must download the Noodles Rewards app and be signed up by Oct. 29 to receive the free kids meal. The offer, which will be sent to all members on Oct. 30, will be valid for one free kids meal with the purchase of a regular entree. Only one reward per Noodles Rewards account is allowed. To find the nearest Noodles & Company restaurant, visit noodles.com.

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

