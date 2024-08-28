Noodles & Company Partners with Care Bears™ to Celebrate Sharing and Caring with New Care Bears Share Menu

The Fast-Casual Chain Introduces Two Exclusive Care Bears-Inspired Meals, Featuring Collectible Care Bears Mini Plush Toys and a Delightful Care Bears Crispy Treat

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During this back-to-school season, Noodles & Company , the nationwide fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness, is spreading cheer to the community by unveiling an exclusive menu collaboration with the iconic and lovable, Care Bears™ property, owned by Cloudco Entertainment. Beginning August 28, Noodles invites guests to share its new limited-time Care Bears Share Menu with friends and family, bringing togetherness to mealtime available through Care Bears' nationally recognized giveback holiday, Share Your Care Day, on September 9.

Spread Cheer and Share Your Care with Care Bears

Sharing is caring, and there's no better way to show you care than by enjoying a delicious bowl of noodles with family and friends. The new Care Bears Share Menu offers two delightful options: the Care Bears Besties Meal and the Share Your Care Junior Meal. The Besties Meal includes a large entrée, a small entrée, and a Cheer Crispy for $14.95, making it the perfect choice for sharing. For those with a smaller appetite, the Share Your Care Junior Meal includes a small entrée, a kids' drink, and a collectible Care Bears mini plush (available while supplies last) for $8.95. The mouthwatering Cheer Crispy, made with ooey-gooey marshmallows, melted butter, and magic charm crunch, adds an extra dose of fun to the meal. Both combination meals are available for purchase online and in-restaurant.

"Noodles & Company and Care Bears both champion values of inclusivity, kindness, and friendship, which are at the heart of Noodles' mission to nourish our guests and unite people through craveable, beloved dishes," said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. "We're proud to create a welcoming environment where families and loved ones can come together to enjoy delicious meals and make lasting memories, especially with our limited-time Care Bears Share Menu."

"The partnership with Noodles & Company is a fantastic way to bring the Care Bears' message of sharing and caring to life," said Kristeen Tibbits, Head of Marketing at Cloudco Entertainment. "We're delighted to collaborate on the Care Bears Share Menu, which not only offers delicious meals but also encourages families to create special moments together. As we approach Share Your Care Day on September 9, we hope this initiative inspires more acts of kindness and togetherness."

Satisfaction Guaranteed or It's on Us

All the goodness of Noodles' new Care Bears Share Menu is guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Sharing Is Caring with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees there's always a reward available for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering , which is a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment) is a family and children's entertainment company and the owner of iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™ and its newest IP, Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco Entertainment creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and creates a wide-range of consumer merchandising programs and experiences that immerse children and adults in the brands they love.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs by Newsweek in 2024, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021 and 2024. Additionally, QSR named Noodles one of 2022 and 2023's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

