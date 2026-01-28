Daytona Beach Gears Up for Bike Week on Feb. 27-March 8

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorcyclist enthusiasts will kick off the riding season in Daytona Beach for the 85th annual Bike Week on Feb. 27-March 8, one of the world's largest motorcycle gatherings.

Organized by the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce, Daytona Beach Bike Week attracts hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to Daytona Beach to enjoy the 70-degree Florida sunshine, the world-famous beaches, and the thrilling biker events that take place throughout Volusia County. Seasoned riders and those who love the biker culture will enjoy the fun and camaraderie of this iconic celebration.

What to see and do?

From the racing, 70-degree Florida sunshine, world-live entertainment, scenic rides, bike shows, vendors and food, here's a snapshot of some of the top activities during Bike Week:

Daytona International Speedway will be the home to major motorcycle races during Bike Week. The 56 th annual DAYTONA Supercross, the most prestigious Supercross event in America, will deliver high-flying action on Saturday, Feb. 28. The Progressive American Flat Track will kick off its season at the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway on back-to-back nights on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 with the DAYTONA Short Track I & II. The historic DAYTONA 200 is the finale of their racing schedule on Saturday, March 7.

annual DAYTONA Supercross, the most prestigious Supercross event in America, will deliver high-flying action on Saturday, Feb. 28. The Progressive American Flat Track will kick off its season at the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway on back-to-back nights on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 with the DAYTONA Short Track I & II. The historic DAYTONA 200 is the finale of their racing schedule on Saturday, March 7. Also at the Speedway will be long-time Bike Week partner Harley-Davidson ® Corporate, the Official Motorcycle of Bike Week and a driving force behind the event since the early 1980's. Harley-Davidson ® will showcase the newest motorcycles on the market and host a dedicated area at the Speedway featuring engaging activities for fans. Attendees can also enjoy organized area rides to destinations, along with extensive product displays and exciting racing action. Also available for pick up will be the official Bike Week poster and the popular Bike Week Pocket Guide, which includes the annual AMSOIL Treasure Hunt.

Corporate, the Official Motorcycle of Bike Week and a driving force behind the event since the early 1980's. Harley-Davidson will showcase the newest motorcycles on the market and host a dedicated area at the Speedway featuring engaging activities for fans. Attendees can also enjoy organized area rides to destinations, along with extensive product displays and exciting racing action. Also available for pick up will be the official Bike Week poster and the popular Bike Week Pocket Guide, which includes the annual AMSOIL Treasure Hunt. Stop by the Official Bike Week Welcome Center at the Daytona Regional Chamber offices located at 126 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach, to learn about the best routes, restaurants, and must-see attractions throughout the Daytona Beach area.

Ink The Bay: Daytona Beach Edition is coming to the Ocean Center Convention Complex on March 6-8, celebrating tattoo artistry, creativity, and culture with more than 300 tattoo artists, live tattooing & piercing, art showcases and presentations, competitions, and more.

Teddy Morse's Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach is a motorcycle paradise complete with his Daytona Harley-Davidson dealership, vendors, restaurants, retail, bars, and live entertainment.

The iconic Main Street in Daytona Beach is a must-do spot to see and be seen.

Downtown Daytona Beach is home to shopping and eateries as well as the beautiful Riverfront Esplanade.

In Midtown, visitors can listen to live music and stimulate their taste buds with food vendors serving up an eclectic mix of southern and Caribbean food.

Other popular stops for motorcycle enthusiasts during Bike Week include the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Bike Show, the Pier, the nearby Daytona 200 Monument, and popular fun spots such as the Ironhorse Saloon and the Boot Hill Outpost in Ormond Beach.

"This year Bike Week is truly a spectacular celebration," said Janet Kersey, Executive Vice President & COO. "We are proud to not only mark the 85th anniversary of this iconic event, but to do so alongside the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 150th anniversary of the City of Daytona Beach. There is no better place to celebrate America's 250th than right here in Daytona Beach, where riding heritage, community, and freedom have come together for generations. Bike Week is a grand tradition that brings together riders and fans of all ages, from first-time visitors to families who have been coming for decades. With many new events, experiences, and activities planned, this all-American celebration will be one you simply have to experience in person."

For visitors looking to find accommodations in the Daytona Beach area for Bike Week should visit Where to Stay During Daytona Beach Bike Week | Daytona Beach, FL With everything from hotel rooms to oceanfront cottages and resorts, and from bed & breakfasts to condo hotels to campgrounds and RV parks — there's a place to stay for every visitor's taste.

For more information on the upcoming Bike Week events, visit www.officialbikeweek.com.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Often called home of the world's most famous beaches, Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to delight and surprise visitors with its diverse and growing array of attractions. The Daytona Beach area includes several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill, and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal.

