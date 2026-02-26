Celebrate Jersey Mike's 16th Annual Month of Giving in March for Special Olympics

100 Percent of Sales Donated on March 25 "Day of Giving" To Send Athletes Nationwide to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in June

MANASQUAN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for a good cause this March, Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub and help local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, June 20-26, at locations across Minnesota's Twin Cities. (View/download b-roll)

For just the second time in the 16-year history of the Company's March Month of Giving fundraising campaign, Jersey Mike's owners and operators nationwide will support a single cause.

During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate when placing their order.

The fundraiser culminates with Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving" on Wednesday, March 25, when more than 3,200 Jersey Mike's restaurants across the country will give 100 percent of the day's sales – not just profit – to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games. (Watch commercial)

Jersey Mike's hopes to raise even more for the non-profit organization than the record-breaking $30 million it raised during last year's Month of Giving. To date, the Month of Giving campaign has raised more than $143 million for local charities since it began in 2011.

"As Jersey Mike's celebrates our 70th anniversary, it's especially meaningful to recognize our long-standing partnership with the Special Olympics," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "As a presenting partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, we are proud to support a mission rooted in inclusion and opportunity, helping athletes shine both on and off the field. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Special Olympics athletes during our Month of Giving."

Jersey Mike's has been involved in the Special Olympics USA Games since 1975. At this year's Games, nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in 16 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming and basketball, with pickleball and cornhole making their debut.

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #1 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in its communities. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of 3,000+ incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

