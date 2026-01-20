Jersey Mike's Subs Launches Mike's Hot Italian Sub For a Limited Time

National sub shop introduces first-ever grilled Italian sub

MANASQUAN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over cheesesteaks, there's a new Hot Italian in town. For the first time in its 70 year history, Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, is adding a hot sub featuring chopped Italian meats to its line-up: Mike's Hot Italian. (view commercial)

To kick off 2026, the company's 70th anniversary, Jersey Mike's is bringing Mike's Hot Italian to more than 3,200 locations nationwide.

Available for a limited time only, Mike's Hot Italian is loaded with ham, salami and pepperoni chopped by hand right on the grill and covered in melted provolone. It's topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and finished with Jersey Mike's signature Chopped Pepper Relish, affectionately called "CPR" by fans.

"We've served up a lot of delicious subs since 1956, and incredibly, Mike's Hot Italian is our first Italian sub hot off the grill," said Stacy Peterson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Jersey Mike's. "Our fans let us know they're hungry for it, so we created this bold new flavor profile that brings together hot chopped Italian meats, melty cheese and our mouth-watering CPR for an experience we think our customers will crave long after their last bite."

A regular Mike's Hot Italian sub is available for $8.95 in-store, online or through the Jersey Mike's app.

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #1 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in its communities. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Contact: Kyle Potvin, [email protected], 917-838-4500

SOURCE Jersey Mike’s Subs