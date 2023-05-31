CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH WITH THE OAKLAND INTERFAITH GOSPEL CHOIR

A Three-City Concert Series Featuring the Resiliency, Joy, and Strength of Black Gospel Music

OAKLAND, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (OIGC) is proud to announce a powerful and inspiring series of concerts to celebrate Juneteenth, featuring performances in Berkeley, Livermore, and San Francisco.

The Choir, under the direction of OIGC's Founding Artistic Director, Terrance Kelly, will lead audiences on a journey through Black gospel music, highlighting its pivotal role in African American history and culture.

OIGC performs "We Shall Overcome" at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, CA Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir presents a three-city concert series celebrating Juneteenth and the resiliency, joy, and strength of Black gospel music.

The three concerts will take place on June 16 at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, June 23 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, and June 25 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. Each concert will feature OIGC performing a variety of gospel music styles, from traditional to contemporary, and paying tribute to the Freedom Songs of the Civil Rights movement.

"With gospel music, we can honor our past, celebrate our present, and inspire hope for the future," said Kelly. "We invite everyone to join us and participate because we know the resiliency, joy, and strength that gospel music brings."

"We are grateful to partner with such distinguished venues to honor this important holiday," said Isa Chu, OIGC's Marketing Manager. "With Terrance, the performances are not just entertaining, but also educational and inspiring. It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate African American culture and history."

Tickets for the concerts range from $22 to $30 and can be found on OIGC's website (www.oigc.org/tickets) and at the respective venues' box offices.

About the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, founded in 1986 by Terrance Kelly, unites over 300 singers across multiple choirs from diverse faiths, races, and cultures. The namesake award-winning choir performs 25-30 times annually, including notable events such as jazz festivals, tours and inauguration ceremonies. Additional choirs include the Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir, the Oakland Interfaith Community Choir, the Oakland Interfaith Kids Choir, and the virtual Oakland Interfaith World Choir. In 2022, OIGC acquired the Oakland Youth Chorus, further expanding its youth program and outreach. With their mission to inspire unity and joy among all people through black gospel and spiritual music traditions, the OIGC continues to touch the hearts of audiences around the world.

Media Contact: Isa S. Chu, [email protected], (510)510-587-9409

SOURCE Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir