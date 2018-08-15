Celebrate Lane Bryant Outlet's Newest Location at Colonie Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plus size apparel brand Lane Bryant is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the brand's newest Lane Bryant Outlet store at Colonie Center.

To celebrate, Lane Bryant invites you to check out the beautiful new store from August 24-26! Those who visit the Colonie Center location throughout the weekend will enjoy 50% off savings on clothing and accessories and the chance to win one of (25) $25 Lane Bryant Gift Cards each day.

PLUS – those who make a purchase of $75 or more will receive an exclusive cosmetic case, while supplies last.

Where: Colonie Center 131 Colonie Center Albany, NY 12205 When: August 24-26, 2018

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant® is the nation's leading women's specialty size apparel brand, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 14-28. The Lane Bryant collection includes a wide selection of career to fashion conscious apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery and Cacique® intimate apparel. Lane Bryant® fashions are available nationwide at its 757 Lane Bryant stores, and online. Please visit lanebryant.com and cacique.com for store locations and the latest fashion trend information.

