Celebrate Lane Bryant's Newest Location at Shoppes at Belmont

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Bryant, the nation's leading women's specialty size apparel brand, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the brand's newest Lane Bryant store at Shoppes at Belmont.

To celebrate, Lane Bryant invites you to check out the beautiful new store from May 4-6! Those who visit the Shoppes at Belmont location throughout the weekend will enjoy 40% off savings on apparel and accessories and the chance to win one of (25) $25 Lane Bryant Gift Cards each day.

PLUS – those who make a purchase of $75 or more will receive an exclusive cosmetic case, while supplies last.

Where: Shoppes at Belmont

1575 Fruitville Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601



When: May 4-6, 2018

