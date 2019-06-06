Celebrate loved ones this Father's Day while supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and more than 25 brands are making it easy for people across the country to support ­­­­the organization's lifesaving mission through in-store activations, specialty products, online honors and memorials. People can also help celebrate dads by sending a virtual card for Father's Day that will appear on screens throughout the hospital.

LOFT, Kay® Jewelers, New York & Company, Carnival Cruise Line, Brooks Brothers, DXL Men's Apparel, nora fleming and Coton Colors are just a few of the national brands providing unique ways for customers to help St. Jude families leading up to Father's Day.

"Spring is a special time of year for celebrating the loved ones in your life and at St. Jude, Father's Day takes on a particularly poignant meaning for our patient families," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are fortunate to have incredible partners who are making it easier for people to give back because at St. Jude, our families depend on yours."

"We are now entering our 15th year supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and our commitment to this amazing cause continues to build each year," said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of Destination XL Group, Inc., "As part of this commitment, we are honored to have 'DXL Men's Apparel' attached to the Memphis-based hospital's Light Microscopy Center." Kanter added, "During this time when we honor the fathers in our lives, let's also keep in mind the kids of St. Jude, their dads, and their families."

Other partners supporting the effort include:

LOFT – Throughout June, LOFT is selling a LOFT Cares Card as well as a tote bag featuring St. Jude patient art. Additionally, LOFT hosted a Mother's Day tea held at St. Jude for patients and their moms.

New York and Company – Customers can make a donation to St. Jude at check-out, and can purchase limited edition products including a tote and a specialty tee shirt designed by Eva Mendes , with $5 from the sale of each shirt (up to $20,000 ) donated to St. Jude.

and Company – Customers can make a donation to St. Jude at check-out, and can purchase limited edition products including a tote and a specialty tee shirt designed by , with from the sale of each shirt (up to ) donated to St. Jude. Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival celebrated World Dance Day on April 19 by inviting people to join the "Groove for St. Jude" dance challenge on social media.

by inviting people to join the "Groove for St. Jude" dance challenge on social media. Brooks Brothers – In addition to donating at check-out around Father's Day, customers are able to purchase a suite of products benefiting St. Jude.

DXL Men's Apparel – During the Father's Day season, DXL will encourage customers to make a donation to St. Jude at the register.

nora fleming – nora fleming offers the "Lots of Love" mini, with $16 of the purchase price donated to St. Jude.

of the purchase price donated to St. Jude. Coton Colors – Coton Colors offers the Art with heart attachments, donating $9 from each Big Attachment and $6 for each Mini Attachment to St. Jude. In addition, they will also host a Facebook fundraiser for St. Jude.

Donors also have the ability to dedicate a brick in honor of a beloved family member. St. Jude patient families and staff will be able to read the words of support with every step as they walk along the engraved brick pathway leading to the Kay Research and Care Center, home of the cutting-edge St. Jude Red Frog Events Proton Therapy Center.

To learn more about St. Jude and how to get involved, visit stjude.org/family.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

