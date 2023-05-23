Celebrate Memorial Day with $500 OFF Custom Closets & Storage Solutions from Empire Closets

News provided by

Empire Closets

23 May, 2023, 08:53 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Closets, a premier provider of custom closet design, home storage and organization solutions, is thrilled to announce a special Memorial Day offer that will help clients transform their New York City home or apartment space! In celebration of Memorial Day, Empire Closets is offering an exclusive deal of $500 off any project valued over $3000. This limited-time promotion presents an incredible opportunity for clients to enhance their homes and apartments with custom organization, storage, and custom closet solutions while maximizing the use of their space.

Continue Reading
Visit EmpireClosets.com today for all your home storage and organization needs!
Visit EmpireClosets.com today for all your home storage and organization needs!

"Memorial Day is a day to celebrate, and a time when a lot of New Yorkers are looking to refresh and reorganize their homes and apartments. At Empire Closets, we want to make this occasion even more special and help clients to make the most out of their living space," said a spokesperson for Empire Closets. "A lot of homes and apartments in NYC are way too cramped, and space in the city is always at a premium! But with the right closet space, storage solutions and overall design changes, you can turn even the smallest apartment into a smart, comfortable living space that maximizes both form and function. Our Memorial Day offer of $500 off any project valued over $3000 allows clients to take advantage of our award-winning design team, while saving money at the same time!"

Empire Closets takes pride in delivering personalized solutions that work perfectly with the current look and feel of your home or apartment. No matter your needs, space, or the budget you're working with – Empire Closets offers a wide range of custom closet and storage solutions, including walk-in closets, reach-in closets, pantry organization, home office storage, and more. The team themselves is composed of a team of award-winning design specialists and expert craftsmen who can help you maximize the utility of any space while enhancing the overall look and feel of your home! Plus, with Empire you get free in-home estimates and installation in as little as 2 weeks!

To take advantage of this Memorial Day offer and transform your living space, get connected with Empire Closets today. With personalized service, affordable pricing, and fast turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! To schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

Media Contact:
Cynthia Bassant
[email protected]
718.712.4244

SOURCE Empire Closets

Also from this source

Organize Your Manhattan Apartment with Empire Closets Today

Organize Your Home or Office with Custom Closets & Storage Solutions from NY Empire Closets Today!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.