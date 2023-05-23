Celebrate Memorial Day with $500 OFF Custom Closets & Storage Solutions from Empire Closets

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Closets, a premier provider of custom closet design, home storage and organization solutions, is thrilled to announce a special Memorial Day offer that will help clients transform their New York City home or apartment space! In celebration of Memorial Day, Empire Closets is offering an exclusive deal of $500 off any project valued over $3000. This limited-time promotion presents an incredible opportunity for clients to enhance their homes and apartments with custom organization, storage, and custom closet solutions while maximizing the use of their space.

Visit EmpireClosets.com today for all your home storage and organization needs!

"Memorial Day is a day to celebrate, and a time when a lot of New Yorkers are looking to refresh and reorganize their homes and apartments. At Empire Closets, we want to make this occasion even more special and help clients to make the most out of their living space," said a spokesperson for Empire Closets. "A lot of homes and apartments in NYC are way too cramped, and space in the city is always at a premium! But with the right closet space, storage solutions and overall design changes, you can turn even the smallest apartment into a smart, comfortable living space that maximizes both form and function. Our Memorial Day offer of $500 off any project valued over $3000 allows clients to take advantage of our award-winning design team, while saving money at the same time!"

Empire Closets takes pride in delivering personalized solutions that work perfectly with the current look and feel of your home or apartment. No matter your needs, space, or the budget you're working with – Empire Closets offers a wide range of custom closet and storage solutions, including walk-in closets, reach-in closets, pantry organization, home office storage, and more. The team themselves is composed of a team of award-winning design specialists and expert craftsmen who can help you maximize the utility of any space while enhancing the overall look and feel of your home! Plus, with Empire you get free in-home estimates and installation in as little as 2 weeks!

To take advantage of this Memorial Day offer and transform your living space, get connected with Empire Closets today. With personalized service, affordable pricing, and fast turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! To schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

Media Contact:

Cynthia Bassant

[email protected]

718.712.4244

SOURCE Empire Closets