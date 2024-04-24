Celebrate Motherhood in Style: JTV® Shares Top Gifts for Mother's Day

National jewelry retailer makes shopping for mom easy with heartfelt and meaningful gifts she'll love

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the wonderful women who fill our lives with love and endless support. This year JTV®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, has curated the perfect gift selections for all moms and mother figures in its Mother's Day Gift Guide.

From customized jewelry to luxurious accessories and gifts sorted by price point, JTV has made it easier than ever to celebrate the special mothers in your life. The retailer's gift guide offers a hand-selected assortment of products to ensure shoppers find something that shows appreciation and reflects her unique personality. The 2024 Mother's Day Gift Guide includes:

Meaningful Jewelry:

Create something truly special and unique for mom with JTV's Timeless Creations® customized jewelry. From setting and metal type to gemstones, the entire piece is customizable to reflect the recipient's personal style or unique story. Those gifting can finish the jewelry piece with a special birthstone or a favorite color gem, and JTV's professional jewelers will bring it to life. JTV Timeless Creations pieces are 30% off through May 13 .





. Show appreciation for mom with accessories that are as timeless as her unconditional love. Inspirational jewelry makes a great gift for Mother's Day with options including cross or angel wing motifs, a moving quote, or a tribute to her ancestral roots. JTV has a large selection of necklaces under $100 to express gratitude in a meaningful way.





to express gratitude in a meaningful way. Personalized jewelry is a gift that will be appreciated. Initial jewelry is a subtle and elegant reminder of motherhood and keeping children close, no matter where they are. From dazzling charms to stud earrings, JTV offers more than 500 initial products to shop through for mom.

Gifts by Price Point:

Gifts Under $25 – Gifting for Mother's Day doesn't have to break the bank. JTV has made shopping simple and affordable by grouping hundreds of jewelry gifts under $25 in its 2024 Mother's Day Gift Guide. From cultured pearl studs to a pendant necklace or statement rings, the retailer ensures that even the most beautiful gifts are accessible.





– Gifting for Mother's Day doesn't have to break the bank. JTV has made shopping simple and affordable by grouping hundreds of jewelry gifts under in its 2024 Mother's Day Gift Guide. From cultured pearl studs to a pendant necklace or statement rings, the retailer ensures that even the most beautiful gifts are accessible. Gifts Under $50 – Give the gift of sparkle with signature JTV jewelry under $50 including Bella Luce ® hoop and dangle earrings, fun designs with Off Park Collection, colorful gemstone jewelry and more.





– Give the gift of sparkle with signature JTV jewelry under including hoop and dangle earrings, fun designs with Off Park Collection, colorful gemstone jewelry and more. Gifts Under $100 – Shop the latest trends for mom with bold colors or classic staples. JTV has curated its top rated and best-selling jewelry under $100 to find a beautiful gift she will love.

Must-Have Accessories:

Every woman needs a place to organize, protect, and showcase their treasures. Jewelry boxes add elegance and functionality to a collection, ensuring each piece is safe and accessible. From ring boxes with a light to stackable jewelry boxes and armoires, JTV's wide selection of jewelry boxes and storage are perfect for the fashionable mom.





Help mom welcome the warmer months in luxury with trendy and affordable sunglasses. JTV recently added more than 600 new styles of sunglasses including iconic brands like Ray-Ban, Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo , and more.





, and more. Another great Mother's Day gift option for the special woman in your life is something that is both fashionable and functional like a watch. JTV recently added several classic watch brands to complete any ensemble including Bulova, Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade , and many more.

For more information about JTV and to access the full 2024 Mother's Day Gift Guide, please visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest, @jewelry on X, and @JTV_jewelrytelevision on TikTok.

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest TikTok, and LinkedIn.

