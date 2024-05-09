Celebrate Mother's Day with Natural Grocers®

Enjoy discounts, freebies, a contest and more from the Company that has celebrated mothers and remarkable women since 1955.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of May is for moms at Natural Grocers®. The leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., treasures those we call mom—those who gave birth to us and those who fill that role regardless of the biology. Why limit the celebration of these multi-dimensional remarkable humans to just one day? Natural Grocers will be kicking off this extended celebration the weekend of May 10-12, with magnificent Mother's Day deals, freebies, a contest and more.

IN HONOR OF MARGARET

At Natural Grocers, one mom plays a legendary part in the Company's history--co-founder, Margaret Isely. Post this Natural Grocers kicks off an extended Mother's Day weekend celebration on May 10, with magnificent Mother’s Day deals, free chocolate, a contest and more.

At Natural Grocers, one mom plays a legendary part in the Company's history. Co-founder, Margaret Isely, was a loving, intelligent, enigmatic woman, ahead of her time. She was an encouraging mother and mother-in-law, who genuinely cared for her family, employees, the community and the planet.

What started as a personal health quest in 1955 became the foundation for one store, then another. Margaret and her husband, Co – Founder Phillip operated these stores with the belief that everyone should be able to afford to support their nutritional health and live in a healthy, regenerating environment. 168 stores and 21 states later, this vision lives on today. Natural Grocers seeks to empower healthier communities through nutrition education, access to organic and natural products, with Always AffordableSM Pricing and world-class customer service.

MOTHER'S DAY DEALS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers invites customers to pamper moms, while stretching their dollars—two things any mother would appreciate.

May 9 – May 31: Shoppers can save on gifts, groceries and more.[i]

Win a $500 Natural Grocers Gift Card! Count all the mini-chocolate bar illustrations in the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u ® Health Hotline ® Magazine (Vol. 82) for a chance to win. [ii]

Count all the mini-chocolate bar illustrations in the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline Magazine (Vol. 82) for a chance to win. Enjoy discounts up to 50% off the Company's Always Affordable Prices SM on mom's faves like Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Truffles (7 oz./ $3.99 ).

the Company's Always Affordable Prices on mom's faves like Natural Grocers Brand Organic Truffles (7 oz./ ). 30% off select books, including "Sleep Smarter" by Shawn Stevenson and "The Art of Taking It Easy" by Brian King .

May 10 – 12: Save even more with special Mother's Day weekend sales.[iii] With savings up to 47% off select products, customers can treat mom without breaking their budgets.

Natural Grocers Brand Castille Soaps are the perfect clean body care routine-focused gift for moms. The soaps are vegan, biodegradable and made with Fair Trade Certified coconut oil and organic oils and packaged in 100% recyclable bottles. Four energizing scents are available in two sizes: 16 oz. and 32 oz., at $6.99 and $10.99 respectively.

and respectively. Perfect Bar ® Protein bars ( $1.75 each).

Protein bars ( each). GT's Living Foods Kombuchas (16 oz., $2.45 ).

). Waterloo ® Sparkling Waters (12 pk., 2/ $10 ).

Sparkling Waters (12 pk., 2/ ). Maggie's Organics® select socks and apparel (25% off).

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to more Mother's Day promotions on groceries and gifts throughout the store, including:

May 10 – 12: {N}power members will receive a FREE 3-ounce Theo ® Chocolate Bar. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. [iv]

{N}power members will receive a 3-ounce Theo Chocolate Bar. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. May 10 – 12: {N}power members can buy 2, get the 3 rd free on select Natural Grocers Brand body care products. [v]

{N}power members can buy 2, get the 3 free on select Natural Grocers Brand body care products. Through June 30 : {N}power members can feed mom and the family in an eggs-stravagant fashion, with a Natural Grocers good4u ® Meal Deal. Feed a family of four for under $15 with a Classic Mother's Day Brunch. Vegetarian options available, also under $15 . [vi]

{N}power members can feed mom and the family in an fashion, with a Natural Grocers good4u Meal Deal. Feed a family of four for under with a Classic Mother's Day Brunch. Vegetarian options available, also under . Click here for all current {N}power Meal Deals from Natural Grocers.

COOK UP SOME LOVE FOR MOM

Natural Grocers prides itself on offering delicious, easy-to-create, nutritious recipes that showcase the season's best-of-the-best ingredients. From breakfast to dessert, the Nutrition Education Department at Natural Grocers has you covered for Mother's Day, a chillaxing evening, or any spring celebrations on the horizon.

GIFT OF NUTRITIONAL EDUCATION + $5 COUPON

For those looking for one more gift idea for mom, (or themselves) Natural Grocers invites its customers to book a FREE, one-hour in-person, Nutritional Health Coaching session or FREE, 30-minute Personalized Shopping Experience and earn a $5 Natural Grocers coupon.[vii]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023 the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

