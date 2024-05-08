CELEBRATE NATIONAL BBQ MONTH at Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival 2024

The Del McCoury Band, Town Mountain & Championship BBQ

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May is national barbecue month and there's no better place to dig in (or to catch free headline concerts from major artists) than at Sevierville, Tennessee's twentieth annual Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival on May 17-18, 2024.

Located in the foothills of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Sevierville and the surrounding area are a popular family vacation destination with outdoor adventure, world-class theme parks such as Dollywood, and a delightfully cool historic downtown which is the central location for Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival. Highlights of the annual event include a state championship BBQ competition, 70+ artists and crafters, kids' activities, and more than 20 live shows – including headline performances from Town Mountain and The Del McCoury Band.

This family-friendly event welcomes 32 select cook teams from across the United States to compete for $17,500 in cash and prizes during the Bush's Best Tennessee State Championship Cook Off. Three of those championship teams will also vend their slow smoked specialties – meaning everyone can enjoy award-winning ribs, pulled pork, brisket and more.

Rounding out the event is toe-tapping music on three stages. The Friday, May 17 Swaggerty's Farm Main Stage lineup includes Mountain Highway (5pm), Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier (6pm), Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves (7pm), and a headline performance from Town Mountain (8pm).

On Saturday, May 18, catch performances from Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers (Noon, 4pm), The Blue Ridge Girls (1pm, 5pm), Six One Five Collective (2pm, 6pm), Sister Sadie (3pm, 7pm), and bluegrass legends The Del McCoury Band at 8pm.

Additional special happenings include Friday's Late Night Musician's Jam, led by 5-time world champion banjo picker Gary "Biscuit" Davis, from 10pm until midnight, four Historic Downtown Sevierville Walking Tours, an interactive clogging show with viral video sensations Zeb Ross and the J Creek Cloggers, the final round of a vocal competition honoring the songwriting of Sevierville's own Dolly Parton, and more.

Can't get enough flavor during Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival? Dig into Bloomin' BBQ Food Week (May 12-19) at Sevierville area restaurants!

Admission to Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival and the concerts are free. For lodging and event information, go to www.BloominBBQ.com.

