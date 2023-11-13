SMOKY MOUNTAINS' NEWEST ATTRACTION HIGHLIGHTS OCEAN LIFE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

News provided by

SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

13 Nov, 2023, 11:08 ET

XPERIA: Ocean Journey Set to Open in Sevierville, TN this Winter

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPERIA: Ocean Journey is set to open this winter in Sevierville, Tennessee and promises to offer visitors a deep dive into the enchanting world of marine life. This all-digital, sensory-engaging voyage through the ocean is the first-of-its-kind in the area.

Continue Reading

Located in the popular Great Smoky Mountains destination, XPERIA: Ocean Journey offers a unique blend of education, entertainment, and natural wonder - making it a must-see attraction for locals and visitors alike. This remarkable experience is thanks to a combination of innovative digital technologies, engaging interactive displays, and immersive storytelling which gives guests the opportunity to explore and interact with sea animals like never before.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring XPERIA: Ocean Journey to the Great Smoky Mountains area," says general manager Summer Blalock. "Our goal is to provide an educational and entertaining adventure that showcases the beauty and importance of the world's oceans."

From the moment guests step into the "submersible," the adventure begins. Crafted and managed by SP Immersive Entertainment, Xperia: Ocean Journey is an exceptional endeavor brought to life by distinguished audio and video creators from around the globe. Over 300 speakers deliver a fully immersive auditory experience while the attraction's centerpiece – a 3D dome theater with specialized projection materials and active 3D glasses - creates spectacular lifelike encounters with massive sea creatures.

Guests are invited to dive into an interactive educational expedition offering curriculum enrichment opportunities for student and scout groups, accentuating STEM facets and ocean exploration.

Xperia: Ocean Journey opens this winter and is located at 1645 Parkway, Suite 780, Sevierville, TN 37862. For more information about XPERIA: Ocean Journey, ticket prices, and opening hours, please visit our website at https://www.xperiaupclose.com/.

SOURCE SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Also from this source

SEVIERVILLE, TN SPARKLES DURING SMOKY MOUNTAIN WINTERFEST CELEBRATION NOV. 10-FEB. 19

With twinkling lights and holiday delights, Smoky Mountain Winterfest (Nov. 10-Feb. 19) is a special time to visit Sevierville, Tennessee. More than...

FALL GETAWAY IDEAS IN TENNESSEE'S SMOKY MOUNTAINS

As the air gets cooler and autumn color appears, the Smoky Mountains come to life with Harvest Fest activities - making Sevierville, Tennessee the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.